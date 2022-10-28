Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
KEYT
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document. Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to be more user-friendly, although it does not make the policy changes that some reformers have sought. The state’s 1901 constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. The document is also believed to be the longest in the world, having been amended 978 times.
KEYT
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee. He’s been a critical care doctor urging the Republican to do more about the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s the Democrat facing Lee in a reelection contest. Lee has ridden consistently strong polls in a state that favors the GOP and has ignored Martin’s challenge. Lee sidestepped a Republican primary challenge with support for time-tested conservative issues, including a permitless handgun carry law and expansive abortion restrictions. Martin has criticized Lee’s signing of an abortion ban, decision against Medicaid expansion and his school choice initiatives. Tennessee hasn’t had a Democratic governor in more than a decade.
KEYT
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
KEYT
Correction: Election 2022-Kansas-Texts to Voters story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
KEYT
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
KEYT
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are pumping resources into a law-and-order campaign for governor in New Mexico by a local television celebrity, and a visit by President Joe Biden this week is geared toward shoring up support for an incumbent Democrat. Former TV meteorologist and Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is highlighting concerns about crime in a bid to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has hitched her campaign to support for abortion access. Ronchetti has support from a pack of ambitious GOP governors with little love for Donald Trump in a state that has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors for decades.
KEYT
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House has determined that Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” for example when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed. The two Republicans on the committed voted yes and both Democrats voted no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass.
KEYT
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
KEYT
EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the water in Mississippi’s capital city is now safe to drink, following months of sampling at a water treatment plant overwhelmed by late August flooding. Officials announced Monday that water samples taken at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson show the water is safe. But they encouraged residents to stay vigilant about updates and follow all future boil water advisories. Jackson’s water system fell into crisis after 150,000 residents were left without running water for days after the flooding. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe and cook during the crisis, and many have long been reluctant — and still are — to drink from Jackson’s supply.
KEYT
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.
Comments / 0