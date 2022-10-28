ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race

(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

‘Big news for Louisiana’ | Bill to expedite recovery projects signed into law, Graves says

A bipartisan bill to help local municipalities in disaster-affected areas recover faster has been signed into law, according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves. The “Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act” — or the “SPEED Recovery Act” — allows grant recipients such as school boards, local governments, and others to have “an expedited approval process” for response and recovery grant programs if their reimbursement total falls below $1 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'

(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone: Election-Denying Kari Lake Is a ‘Piece of Shit’

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone reacted positively to an advertisement in the Arizona gubernatorial race centered around the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, adding that GOP candidate Kari Lake is “a piece of shit.”The ad, produced by the Republican Accountability Project, shows Gladys Sicknick calling Lake “very dangerous for our country,” in part because she “continues to spread the ‘Big Lie.’”Lake, who even complained about the voting system in her own primary before she won, has supported false claims about the 2020 election. She is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.“We’re going to have more...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy