Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race
(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Big news for Louisiana’ | Bill to expedite recovery projects signed into law, Graves says
A bipartisan bill to help local municipalities in disaster-affected areas recover faster has been signed into law, according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves. The “Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act” — or the “SPEED Recovery Act” — allows grant recipients such as school boards, local governments, and others to have “an expedited approval process” for response and recovery grant programs if their reimbursement total falls below $1 million.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will 2020's dramatic surge in student voting carry over to midterms?
SAN DIEGO — The voting rate of young people in their late teens and early 20s has long been the lowest of any age group, and the 2020 presidential election was no exception. But that was only part of the story. Turnout jumped to 66 percent among college students...
Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone: Election-Denying Kari Lake Is a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone reacted positively to an advertisement in the Arizona gubernatorial race centered around the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, adding that GOP candidate Kari Lake is “a piece of shit.”The ad, produced by the Republican Accountability Project, shows Gladys Sicknick calling Lake “very dangerous for our country,” in part because she “continues to spread the ‘Big Lie.’”Lake, who even complained about the voting system in her own primary before she won, has supported false claims about the 2020 election. She is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.“We’re going to have more...
Congressional candidate faces vandalism, harassment
Houlahan is running as a Democrat to represent California's 48th District. He's up against Republican Darrell Issa.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marijuana remains in legal gray area 16 months after Virginia legalization
(The Center Square) – Marijuana remains in a legal gray area in Virginia 16 months after the state legalized the possession and use of marijuana for recreational purposes. The state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medicinal uses. On July 1, 2021, possession and...
Comments / 0