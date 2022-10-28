Trump won't return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement earlier Wednesday that it detected three short-range ballistic missiles fired the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. It said one of the missiles landed 26 kilometers (16 miles) away from the rivals’ sea border.

