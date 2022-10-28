Read full article on original website
Related
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
247Sports
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
Paul Finebaum: Rank & File Top 4+1 after Week 9
Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank & File Top 4 + 1 following a seismic Week 9. The talk of college football – the Tennessee Volunteers – are not atop his list just yet, but they’re pretty close. Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan remain, but Finebaum added in the TCU Horned Frogs to file away who are quietly creeping into the College Football Playoff picture.
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
Sporting News
College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format
College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top 4 after Week 9 with 2 B1G teams in top spots
Kirk Herbstreit already has his top 4 before Week 9 has even concluded, as he has 2 B1G teams in the top 4. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, and Michigan comes in at No. 4, according to the ESPN college football analyst. Herbstreit explained his top four to...
College football rankings: Tennessee adds first-place votes in Coaches Poll Top 25 ahead of No. 1 Georgia
The College Football Playoff rankings debut in two days, but until then, the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 gives fans the best look into where things stand after Week 9. Four different undefeated teams made their pitches on the field to sit at No. 1 in the first rankings to come Tuesday night.
Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Minnesota
Nebraska and Minnesota will kickoff at 11 a.m., the Big Ten announced on Saturday, with the game being televised on ESPN2. The Big Ten had used a six-day option on the game between the Gophers and Huskers, and announced the time following Saturday night’s slate of games. The Huskers...
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball
This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU
West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “We’re Notre Dame. We Play In Big Games”
Marcus Freeman talked in his Monday press conference about the sense of urgency and how it goes hand-in-hand with execution. Freeman also spoke about the need for quarterback Drew Pyne to improve and how that depends upon the wide receivers' play and tight ends, in addition to commenting on Clemson and why they are a successful football team.
Louisville selected as Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week
Following a dominating performance in a 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest, the Football Writers Association of America have selected Louisville as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Oct. 29. The Cardinals were selected over two others. Also considered fro...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1