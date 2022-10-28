ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank & File Top 4+1 after Week 9

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank & File Top 4 + 1 following a seismic Week 9. The talk of college football – the Tennessee Volunteers – are not atop his list just yet, but they’re pretty close. Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan remain, but Finebaum added in the TCU Horned Frogs to file away who are quietly creeping into the College Football Playoff picture.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Minnesota

Nebraska and Minnesota will kickoff at 11 a.m., the Big Ten announced on Saturday, with the game being televised on ESPN2. The Big Ten had used a six-day option on the game between the Gophers and Huskers, and announced the time following Saturday night’s slate of games. The Huskers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball

This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU

West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “We’re Notre Dame. We Play In Big Games”

Marcus Freeman talked in his Monday press conference about the sense of urgency and how it goes hand-in-hand with execution. Freeman also spoke about the need for quarterback Drew Pyne to improve and how that depends upon the wide receivers' play and tight ends, in addition to commenting on Clemson and why they are a successful football team.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy