ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

David De Gea to miss 2022 World Cup after being left out of Spain's provisional 55-man squad

By Ed McCambridge
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqxx3_0iqX16RT00

Manchester United No.1 David De Gea will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar, after being left out of Spain manager Luis Enrique's huge 55-man provisional squad.

On Friday afternoon, Spain submitted their preliminary list of players, which will later be whittled down to a final 26-man party that travels to Qatar. In order to be part of that final group, players needed to make the larger, initial selection.

WORLD CUP See the full Spain squad ahead of Qatar 2022

De Gea's name was not listed, with fellow Premier League goalkepeers Robert Sanchez ( Brighton ), Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga ( Chelsea ) and David Raya ( Brentford ) selected ahead of the 31 year old. Unai Simon of Sevilla is expected to retain his status as Spain's No.1 for the tournament, while Getafe's David Soria is the fifth and final 'keeper selected.

De Gea's discomfort of playing out from the back is believed to be a key factor in him being overlooked, with modern goalkeepers expected to contribute to all phases of play. The Red Devils stopper has looked ill at ease when tasked with building attacks, with many United fans calling for a change.

Still, the move is seen as a surprise, with De Gea one of United's better performers this season and a key part of the club's recent revival under Erik ten Hag.

There was more surprise news in the Spain squad, however, with Sergio Ramos handed a call-up to the provisional 55-man squad. Ramos, a veteran of 180 caps, has not played a game since his shock omission from his nation's Euro 2020 squad. Should the PSG defender make the final 26-man selection, it will be seen as a miraculous turnaround for a player many fans thought was finished at interntional level.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has lost his Manchester United "King of the Gym" title to Casemiro' with his old Real Madrid team-mate 'able to lift 300kg - 50kg MORE than the Portugal forward'

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his 'King of the Gym' title at Manchester United, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has been engulfed in a series of controversies around his future with the Red Devils in recent times, is said to have been regarded as the strongest player at the club, able to leg press up to 250kg per rep.
BBC

David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
Yardbarker

Confirmed Manchester United XI vs West Ham: Maguire and Ronaldo start

Erik ten Hag has named his starting eleven to face West Ham knowing a win would take the Red Devils a place above Chelsea in the Premier League. Manchester United welcome West Ham to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s side comfortably beat FC Sheriff 3-0 in the...
Yardbarker

Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration

Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals. The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
Yardbarker

Seasoned Spanish goalie David De Gea snubbed for World Cup

With the World Cup looming, Spain did not call up goalkeeper David De Gea (Manchester United) to its initial 55-man tournament team, a move that sheds light on La Roja's tournament approach. The World Cup starts Nov. 20 in Qatar. De Gea is a huge name in international and club...
SB Nation

Callum Wilson makes Gareth Southgate’s 55-man squad ahead of World Cup

Leaks related to Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 55-man list of English players ahead of the Qatar World Cup are starting to drop. According to The Athletic, Callum Wilson is one of the strikers picked up by the Three Lions' head coach to backup presumable starter Harry Kane. The outlet is...
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness

Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
BBC

Natasha Harding: Forward left out of Wales squad for Finland friendly

Forward Natasha Harding is again left out of Wales' squad for their friendly with Finland on Saturday, 12 November. Harding is being left out for "personal reasons" despite playing regularly for her club side Aston Villa. "I want all players to be available for selection, but with the current situation,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Arrange Friendly Match During The World Cup

Club football at the highest levels will stop in November in order to make room on the calendar for the 2022 World Cup. The tournament is set to take place in Qatar and among the Premier League teams, the top sides especially will get to watch many of their players participate.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

194
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy