The author is not well educated on XRP. First things first, XRP is a decentralized digital currency that runs on the XRPL (XRP Ledger) much like a banking ledger. If Ripple Labs folded, the XRPL would still function. Second thing is, XRP is used to transfer both fiat currency (Dollar, Yuan, Yen etc…) to another currency as well as other crypto currencies, as it does discriminate between the two. All the author had to do is do his/her research and that person would understand that it is not centralized. It’s an open ledger and any one can build on it as well as use their own nodes to validate or used the predetermined nodes. XRP is cheaper .00001 per transaction where the current SWIFT system charges 3%-5% of the transactions and can take up to 10 days for completion. XRP processes transactions within 4-5 second range and is settled. And can process 1,500 TPS and can be scaled up to 50,000 TPS. The key is, XRP is a digital coin/currency not an investment contract. The SEC has it wrong.
Ripples attorneys and John Deaton have been amazing against the SEC....2023 will be the start of an amazing year for XRP....
