KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
5 On Your Side wins 10 Mid-America Emmy® Awards
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side took home 10 Mid-America Emmy® Awards this weekend, more than any other news station in the St. Louis market, at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis. Here’s a list of 5 On Your Side’s wins:. Breaking - Spot News:...
stlmag.com
Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres
Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
feastmagazine.com
Union Loafers announces expansion in collaboration with Union Studio
Fans of the popular sandwich shop and bakery Union Loafers will soon have a new spot to buy its specialty sourdough loaves. In spring 2023, Union Loafers will open a bread shop in collaboration with Union Studio at 1532 Tower Grove Ave. Union Loafers will keep its café and pizzeria...
Historic Thai restaurant relocating from south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A historic Thai restaurant will soon find a new home in Richmond Heights in 2023. King and I has been nestled on South Grand near Juniata Street since 1993, making it the first local Thai restaurant. Now, those international flavors will migrate to Richmond Heights in the spring of 2023. The owners aim to transform the 3,100 square-foot Blaze Pizza store at 8039 Dale Ave.
laduenews.com
Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top
The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
Missouri Mansion With 18-Car Garage 'Filled With Lamborghinis' For Sale
See 'enchanting' photos here.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Early morning fire at King Grill Meat Market
A north side business caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
St. Louis-based appliance parts distributor enters $10B pool market with acquisition
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Marcone, a Creve Coeur-based distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment, said it's entering the $10 billion pool and spa distribution market with an acquisition. The company said it has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based Great Plains Supply Inc. and its affiliate Pool...
It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion
Who you gonna call? Studio STL ghost busting crew!
'He's super powerful': Meet the ghosts of the Fabulous Fox Theatre
ST. LOUIS — Throughout the month of October, the Today in St. Louis team has been showcasing different haunted places in the area for our “Spooky Spots” series. For our last instalment, we featured a landmark known as one of the most beautiful places in the Lou. Some might even say it's “fabulous!”
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City business boom
(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
KMOV
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
saucemagazine.com
34 vegetarian dishes at St. Louis restaurants we're obsessed with
Celebrating 15 years of Sauce Magazine's Eat This column. Every month, we highlight a single menu item we’re obsessed with, that we feel confident saying: Eat This. For our anniversary issue, we're looking back across over nearly 15 years of Eat This, celebrating the dishes we still love and remembering the ones that left us too soon.
