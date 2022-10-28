ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres

Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
DES PERES, MO
Historic Thai restaurant relocating from south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A historic Thai restaurant will soon find a new home in Richmond Heights in 2023. King and I has been nestled on South Grand near Juniata Street since 1993, making it the first local Thai restaurant. Now, those international flavors will migrate to Richmond Heights in the spring of 2023. The owners aim to transform the 3,100 square-foot Blaze Pizza store at 8039 Dale Ave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top

The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
CLAYTON, MO
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
Crystal City business boom

(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
34 vegetarian dishes at St. Louis restaurants we're obsessed with

Celebrating 15 years of Sauce Magazine's Eat This column. Every month, we highlight a single menu item we’re obsessed with, that we feel confident saying: Eat This. For our anniversary issue, we're looking back across over nearly 15 years of Eat This, celebrating the dishes we still love and remembering the ones that left us too soon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

