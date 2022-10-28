ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
KTVB

Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)

A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach

Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
KTVB

Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup

Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
KTVB

'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Debate Over Baby Josiah's Nickname (Exclusive)

Tori and Zach Roloff are celebrating the arrival of their third child! In a clip from Tuesday’s premiere episode of Little People, Big World, Mom and Dad are in the hospital with little Josiah. As Tori sits in the hospital bed with her baby boy resting peacefully in her lap, Zach controls the camera to give the world a look at their newborn son.

