Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)
A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Says Her Marriage to Kody Is 'Struggling' Worse Than Ever After Christine Split
Kody Brown's marriages are suffering across the board in the wake of his split from his third wife, Christine. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who has regularly been referred to as his "favorite" wife, opens up about how the divorce has impacted her own marriage to Kody.
Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Carson Daly is bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show. "I hate it," Daly...
Lindsay Lohan Talks Her Return to Acting, Life as a Newlywed and Her Views on Social Media
Welcome to the Lohan-aissance! Lindsay Lohan is preparing for her return to the screen in the upcoming Netflix holiday rom com, Falling for Christmas, and to celebrate her comeback, the 36-year-old star is posing for a magazine cover, which is rare for her these days. In the cover story for...
Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)
Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
Anna Faris Talks 2-Year Hiatus and Why 'The Estate' Inspired Her to Return to Acting (Exclusive)
Anna Faris wasn't sure what her future in Hollywood looked like following a break from acting after leaving Mom in September 2020. Then, The Estate fell into her lap. "At the time, it was my first job after Mom," the 45-year-old actress told ET's Ash Crossan during the film's virtual junket.
Jennifer Hudson Takes Audience to Church With 'Sister Act' Halloween Costume and Song Medley
Jennifer Hudson went all out for her first Halloween as a daytime talk show host! The singer surprised her Jennifer Hudson Show audience with her Sister Mary Clarence costume reveal and a performance worth both Sister Act films on the Halloween episode airing on Monday. Fellow EGOT recipientWhoopi Goldberg played...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Makes Her Debut at Mom's Annual Halloween Party (Exclusive)
Finally celebrating Halloween in star-studded style! Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, hit up her famous mom's iconic Halloween party this year and was super excited to get to be involved. Leni, 18, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the over-the-top costume party on Monday at Moxy NYC Lower East Side,...
Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming the Netflix True-Crime Series
Following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the true-crime series about the serial killer's gruesome crimes which became a massive hit on Netflix, Evan Peters is sharing what it was like to get into character and take on such an intense project. "I was terrified....
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Debate Over Baby Josiah's Nickname (Exclusive)
Tori and Zach Roloff are celebrating the arrival of their third child! In a clip from Tuesday’s premiere episode of Little People, Big World, Mom and Dad are in the hospital with little Josiah. As Tori sits in the hospital bed with her baby boy resting peacefully in her lap, Zach controls the camera to give the world a look at their newborn son.
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
