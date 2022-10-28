Read full article on original website
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Carscoops
Why Is Ferrari Testing A Lamborghini Huracan STO At Fiorano?
The Lamborghini Huracan STO isn’t just the most hardcore, track-focused variant of the beloved V10 supercar but it is also the most dynamic and enjoyable to drive. Evidently, even Ferrari thinks its crosstown rival has cooked up something rather special with the STO. Earlier this month, YouTuber Varryx spotted...
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Carscoops
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan Offers 305 Miles Of Range For Just Under $75,000
The 2023 Mercedes EQE will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall and the company has announced pricing will begin at $74,900. Kicking things off is the entry-level EQE 350+ Sedan Premium, which comes equipped with LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Moving into the cabin, buyers will...
Carscoops
Watch In Terror As This BMW 3-Series Rally Car Crashes And Gets Impaled By A Wooden Pole
The driver and passenger of a BMW E36 3-Series have been lucky to avoid serious injury after a crash during a recent rally event in Europe. Dramatic dashcam footage filmed from inside the BMW initially shows the driver powering down a straight without any issues. As he approaches a complex of corner where there were plenty of spectators, he steers to the right and comes over a crest in the road at high speed. On the other side of this crest was a left-hand bend but unfortunately for the driver, he was simply traveling too fast to safely make the corner.
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Has 9 Power Options And Bugatti-Style Speed Key For Hottest Versions
Dodge and its freshly repainted Charger Daytona SRT Concept hit SEMA this week on a mission to persuade car fans that the brand’s next-generation EV muscle cars will be every bit as exciting – and as customizable – as the gas cars they’re replacing. And Dodge...
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Carscoops
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
Carscoops
Certain 2022 Lamborghini Urus Models In The U.S. And Canada Need A New Infotainment System
Lamborghini has announced a recall of 2022 Urus models in the United States and Canada due to a potentially faulty infotainment system and rearview camera. A hardware issue in the infotainment system means that during shutdown, an error in one of the voltage regulators may lead to damage to various components within the control unit. This causes a loss of all functions, including the screen display, the next time the vehicle is started. The rearview camera is also inoperable.
Carscoops
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept Looks The Part With Widebody Kit And 350 HP
Volkswagen introduced an assortment of vehicles for SEMA yesterday, but the company saved the best for last as they’ve unveiled a new Jetta GLI Performance concept. Designed to celebrate the “GTI with a trunk,” the concept is based on the Jetta GLI Autobahn and takes the model to extremes.
Carscoops
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Carscoops
Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Carscoops
Acura Thinks The BMW M340i Has A V6 In Comparison Chart With Its Own TLX Type S
The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
Cadillac Lyriq Customers Will Get A Free Level 2 Home Charger In Canada
Cadillac will give Canadian buyers of the Lyriq help preparing their homes for their EV lifestyle. The company says it will either pay for the installation of a Level 2 home charger at Lyriq buyers’ primary residence or will offer them $750 of free charging at public chargers. The...
Carscoops
Ford Dealers Now Have Until Dec. 2 To Decide If They’ll Invest Up To $1.2 M On EVs
Back in September, we told you all about Ford’s plan to have dealers sign up to sell electric vehicles by October 31. Evidently, numerous dealers reached out and asked for more time to make their choice. Now, Ford is obliging and providing another month for dealers to make a decision about their future plans, pushing back the deadline to December 2.
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Wrangler Brings Back Punk’n Orange In Time For Halloween
Jeep is bringing back its popular Punk’n shade of orange for a limited time on all 2023 Wrangler models just in time for Halloween. The car manufacturer originally offered the Wrangler in Punk’n from the 2018 to 2020 model years before it was ditched. Now it’s back for the 2023 model year and offered on all variants, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392. It’ll set back shoppers $695 and is the sixth special-run color to be offered for the current generation of Wrangler.
Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus RX, Zeekr Extreme Krypton 009, And Ferrari’s Big Return To Le Mans: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s a seller’s market when it comes to used cars, spelling bad news for those looking to pick up a second-hand bargain. According to a study, used car prices increased by 52 percent between August 2019 and August 2022, while new car prices rose by almost 29 percent. This means that in three years’ time, used car affordability dropped by 26.7 percent, and the same metric for new cars dropped by 13.3 percent.
