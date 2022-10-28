ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio

Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Nan Whaley is the ‘manager’ Ohio needs

The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board has endorsed Mike DeWine for governor because, “when voters choose a governor, they are hiring a manager” (”Mike DeWine for Ohio governor,” Oct. 30). Manager of what? Manager of women’s health? Should bureaucrats decide someone’s reproductive life? And DeWine signed gun...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial

In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio looks to become newest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take […]
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio Board of Elections start special hours for early voting this week

Columbus, OH (WLIO) - Secretary of State's officials say that early voting is up, compared to the last time that Ohio had statewide races on the ballot. According to the numbers released last week, there have been over 1 million people requesting early in-person and absentee ballots. Which is nearly a 2% increase over the 2018 election. Ohio voters still have little more than a week that they can cast their ballots early and the County Board of Elections will have special hours for people to take advantage of early voting.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy