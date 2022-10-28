Columbus, OH (WLIO) - Secretary of State's officials say that early voting is up, compared to the last time that Ohio had statewide races on the ballot. According to the numbers released last week, there have been over 1 million people requesting early in-person and absentee ballots. Which is nearly a 2% increase over the 2018 election. Ohio voters still have little more than a week that they can cast their ballots early and the County Board of Elections will have special hours for people to take advantage of early voting.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO