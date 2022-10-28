Read full article on original website
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31
While the needle has barely budged in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, the latest polling suggests a landslide in the gubernatorial contest.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio
Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
Feeling powerless as Ohio lawmakers open floodgates to guns? Now’s your chance. Vote.
Gun violence is on the rise all across our country, as is gun ownership. There are more guns in this country now that at any other time in our history. There are more guns in our country than there are people. Obviously, the solution to gun violence is not more...
Nan Whaley is the ‘manager’ Ohio needs
The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board has endorsed Mike DeWine for governor because, “when voters choose a governor, they are hiring a manager” (”Mike DeWine for Ohio governor,” Oct. 30). Manager of what? Manager of women’s health? Should bureaucrats decide someone’s reproductive life? And DeWine signed gun...
Ohio AG Yost clears $15 minimum wage proposal for next steps to get on ballot
COLUMBUS – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday approved a petition seeking to amend Article II of the Ohio Constitution and set the state’s minimum wage at $15 an hour in 2028, clearing an early hurdle in proponents’ efforts to put the amendment on the ballot.
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial
In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Ohio looks to become newest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take […]
Ohio Board of Elections start special hours for early voting this week
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - Secretary of State's officials say that early voting is up, compared to the last time that Ohio had statewide races on the ballot. According to the numbers released last week, there have been over 1 million people requesting early in-person and absentee ballots. Which is nearly a 2% increase over the 2018 election. Ohio voters still have little more than a week that they can cast their ballots early and the County Board of Elections will have special hours for people to take advantage of early voting.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says abortion rights would let her ‘steal’ companies, workers from Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” from Ohio and luring trained workers from the Buckeye State. Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection, said during a speech at the Detroit Economic...
As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the “Raise the Wage Ohio” petition today. On Oct. 20, the Attorney General’s office received a written petition seeking to amend Article ll, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voters
How much Ohio's minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
