ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magic 1470AM

This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes

I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

This Sulphur Roadkill Has a Get Well Soon Balloon

I have seen things like this on the internet time and time again. The fact that it has been done in Sulphur is just absolutely hilarious to me. We see roadkill all of the time around SWLA, but never with any encouragement to get better. It seems someone decided that...
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles Announces Opening Date

It is finally happening, the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles has announced it will be opening its doors on December 12 of this year. The former Isle of Capri closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was hit hard by Hurricane Laura. In the last few months, they have been bringing back employees and hiring new ones to train and get ready for its opening.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!

Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

VIDEO: Take a Look Inside the Old DeQuincy Sale Barn to be Demolished

Soon, the DeQuincy Sale Barn will be just a distant memory for a lot of people. It was more than just a place to buy and sell, it was a school for upcoming cowboys and cowgirls, it was a family reunion place, it was a hangout, and sometimes it was even a place to meet a future loved one. No matter what, it held a special place in a lot of hearts full of memories from the past.
DEQUINCY, LA
Magic 1470AM

Chris Tucker Performing In Lake Charles Next Month

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will be performing in Lake Charles in November. Christopher Tucker was born on August 31, 1971 in Atlanta, GA. After graduating high school, Tucket moved to Los Angeles to pursue his comedy career. His stand-up comedy debut was in 1992 on Def Comedy Jam on HBO. From there his comedy career lead him into acting as he starred in the block buster film series of Friday and Rush Hour.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made

Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana

There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy