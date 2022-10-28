Read full article on original website
Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles
It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes
I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
This Sulphur Roadkill Has a Get Well Soon Balloon
I have seen things like this on the internet time and time again. The fact that it has been done in Sulphur is just absolutely hilarious to me. We see roadkill all of the time around SWLA, but never with any encouragement to get better. It seems someone decided that...
Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles Announces Opening Date
It is finally happening, the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles has announced it will be opening its doors on December 12 of this year. The former Isle of Capri closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was hit hard by Hurricane Laura. In the last few months, they have been bringing back employees and hiring new ones to train and get ready for its opening.
Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
McDonald’s McRibs Return and So Did the Halloween Buckets!
McDonald's is just hitting us "adult" with all of the childhood feelings lately. We were introduced to the McDonald's "Adult Happy Meal" a few weeks ago. Then they brought the McRib back a week or so ago. Now, they're hitting us up with every kid's favorite Halloween Trick or Treating container.
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 21-23
There is a bunch of things to do in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area from a huge festival, live music at some great local venues and other family fun events. So let us get to it. The 2022 Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. There...
Got A Little Over A Million Dollars? You Could Buy This Castle House In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Do you have a little over a million dollars laying around? If you do then we found a house that you can get in Lake Charles. To us, the home looks like a castle sort of with angled rooftops and a brick exterior. I bet you're wondering what is the...
VIDEO: Take a Look Inside the Old DeQuincy Sale Barn to be Demolished
Soon, the DeQuincy Sale Barn will be just a distant memory for a lot of people. It was more than just a place to buy and sell, it was a school for upcoming cowboys and cowgirls, it was a family reunion place, it was a hangout, and sometimes it was even a place to meet a future loved one. No matter what, it held a special place in a lot of hearts full of memories from the past.
Wayne Toups To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party Oct. 28 In Lake Charles
The legend himself Wayne Toups is making his long-awaited return back to Lake Charles next Friday night! That's right Le Boss Wayne Toups will be playing live for the Cowboy block party on the campus of McNeese State University. Oh, and did we mention that it's Homecoming that weekend?. Wayne...
Chris Tucker Performing In Lake Charles Next Month
Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will be performing in Lake Charles in November. Christopher Tucker was born on August 31, 1971 in Atlanta, GA. After graduating high school, Tucket moved to Los Angeles to pursue his comedy career. His stand-up comedy debut was in 1992 on Def Comedy Jam on HBO. From there his comedy career lead him into acting as he starred in the block buster film series of Friday and Rush Hour.
The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
McNeese Announces 2022 Homecoming Events In Lake Charles Oct. 23-29
Coming up this Sunday, October 23rd will start the McNeese State University homecoming week. The homecoming week starts on tath Sunday and runs through Saturday, October 29, 2022. The theme this year is Rowdy's Haunted Homecoming. The university has a ton of events scheduled all week long and we have...
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
See Inside The Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream Home [PICTURES]
I got one word for the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in the Terre Sainte neighborhood at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue in Lake Charles...AMAZING! This house is unbelievable, and by far my favorite St. Jude Dream House ever. Whoever wins this house, is truly blessed. Blessings. That's what the St....
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Lake Charles Shoppers Finding “Adult” Items on Walmart Shelves
Your first inclination, since it is Walmart, is that they're just random ones brought in from the outside world. Although that would make for a good story, these are new in the box. I've seen quite a few posts over the last week of more and more people finding adult-type toys on the shelves of various Walmarts around the Lake Area.
