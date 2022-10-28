ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

holyoke.org

Holyoke School Committee – Policy Subcommittee Meeting 11/7/22, 6PM

AC, AC-R - Non-Discrimination Policy Including Harassment and Retaliation. JICK - Harassment of Students to replace JBA Student-to-student Harassment. Discuss the next policies/procedures to review. May include:. ACAB - Sexual Harassment. JH – Student Absences and Excuses. JICA - Student Dress. GCF - Professional Staff Hiring.
HOLYOKE, MA
WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident

(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
ASHFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: illegal marijuana growing leading to rise in compromised houses

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local police chief says illegal marijuana grow houses are being busted, flipped, and sold to sometimes unsuspecting homebuyers. On Main Street in Monson sits an eyesore. While it’s empty now, just two years ago, it was filled with hundreds of marijuana plants. “They actually...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

