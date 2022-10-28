Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
holyoke.org
Holyoke School Committee – Policy Subcommittee Meeting 11/7/22, 6PM
AC, AC-R - Non-Discrimination Policy Including Harassment and Retaliation. JICK - Harassment of Students to replace JBA Student-to-student Harassment. Discuss the next policies/procedures to review. May include:. ACAB - Sexual Harassment. JH – Student Absences and Excuses. JICA - Student Dress. GCF - Professional Staff Hiring.
Council considers law to allow protruding signs in downtown Westfield
WESTFIELD — Allowing business signs that stick out from their buildings could bring back some of the classic feel to Westfield’s downtown, City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane said in proposing a zoning amendment this month. “You see them in other downtowns that are real destination downtowns,” Matthews-Kane said at...
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
franklincountynow.com
Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident
(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow
A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
Professor speaks in Holyoke to discuss future status of Puerto Ricans
An audience at the Holyoke Public Library showed deep interest on Saturday in what Puerto Rican educator and scholar Charles Venator-Santiago had to say about the future status of Puerto Ricans.
28 Western Massachusetts recruits graduate from Springfield fire academy
SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight of the state’s newest firefighters celebrated on Friday their completion of a 10-week training program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus. Before a gathering of family, friends and departmental colleagues, members of Academy Class 29 cheered when State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey...
Shots fired side-by-side on highway in West Springfield
There were shots fired while driving on the highway in West Springfield on Sunday.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
westernmassnews.com
Police: illegal marijuana growing leading to rise in compromised houses
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local police chief says illegal marijuana grow houses are being busted, flipped, and sold to sometimes unsuspecting homebuyers. On Main Street in Monson sits an eyesore. While it’s empty now, just two years ago, it was filled with hundreds of marijuana plants. “They actually...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
Comments / 0