Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Eye Condition Is Reportedly Caused By Aging
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accomplished some extraordinary things in his lifetime. He built a company that at one point, was veering toward bankruptcy, and turned it into a trillion-dollar empire. Let’s also not forget that Bezos now owns one of the largest newspapers to date, The Washington Post, which he purchased for $250 million.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Kanye West Destroys Himself
“Hatred destroys the hater.” When it comes to anti-Semitism, the questionable cliché is sometimes literally true. That’s because societies that spend their time pursuing and persecuting Jewish bogeymen fail to address the real roots of their concerns, whether they are political, economic, or personal. In practice, this means that those who embrace the conspiratorial currents of anti-Semitism are frequently the authors of their own demise, flailing against phantoms instead of overcoming their challenges.
Kanye West is finally canceled. Now what?
White lives do matter, and Kanye West proved it. Not just by affirming it verbally, and not just by wearing it on a shirt, as if the whole world doesn't already know that white lives mattering is a given. Before getting into this, I think it is only reasonable to...
‘Our son is London’s PM’: Rishi Sunak’s Indian family kickstart celebrations in Punjab
A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes; grand Hindu ceremonies; and a cheerful blue cake with the words “Rishi Sunak” emblazoned on it have been at the centre of the party in India’s Punjab state ever since the prime minister’s surprising political victory.For Mr Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle, who live in Ludhiana city, it has been a hectic week of explaining the family tree that connects them to the first “truly Hindu son of their soil” to have entered 10 Downing Street – something the wealthy family, which has been in the liquor and cotton trade for...
Elon Musk Buys Twitter as Big Tech Loses Nearly $1 Trillion in a Week
Elon Musk's Twitter purchase deal that was sealed Friday has been welcomed by many, though big U.S. tech companies lost nearly $1 trillion this week amid pressures on the market. This figure is the total combined value of Big Tech that has been wiped off this week amid stock market...
Biggest Real Estate Bubbles in the World
Most people remember when the housing bubble burst in the U.S., leading to the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Bubbles occur when prices rise beyond a sustainable level, and they are a recurring phenomenon in real estate markets. But real estate prices pretty much always go up, and the existence of a bubble can’t really be proven until it bursts. One can only attempt to recognize the risk.
Where Is Netflix's 'Fugitive' CEO Carlos Ghosn Now?
People close to him have openly admitted that he was “a good boss” and “brilliant.” But he’s also an international fugitive that’s featured on the “wanted list” of various law enforcement agencies across the globe, including those in Japan and France. We're...
Prince Harry Was Paid Handsomely for His Highly Anticipated Memoir, 'Spare'
If you are a fan of the royal family, mark your calendars. Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January 2023. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
India cricket star Virat Kohli “paranoid” over hotel video
SYDNEY (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup. Kohli took to social media on Monday to denounce the video, in which a...
mailplus.co.uk
China arrives in Europe
WHEN the late Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai was asked, during a visit to China by U.S. President Richard Nixon in the early 1970s, what he thought were the implications of the French Revolution nearly 200 years previously, he reputedly replied: ‘Too early to say.’. Some suggest his answer got...
New Bali Visa Options Change the Game for U.S. Citizens
Beaches, temples, sprawling rice paddies, a flourishing local culture — there are myriad reasons to visit Bali, Indonesia, and the island province’s tourism department is making sure you know it. That’s why they’ve added a new visa option for Bali travelers, which wealthy U.S. citizens can take advantage of.
u.today
I Bought More Doge: CoCreators CEO
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
getnews.info
Striving and Thriving; The Story of Shivam Talwar
Regarding entrepreneurship, India has produced some big names like Dhirubhai Ambani and Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Moreover, these business tycoons have long ruled over the traditional business sector. However, fresh faces emerge from the crowd as new doors open in the entrepreneur world. Shoppers who initially spent hours dragging themselves...
