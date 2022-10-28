Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Why Meta Platforms Stock (Finally) Gained Ground Tuesday Morning
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) finally reversed their ongoing slump Tuesday morning, climbing as much as 4.6%. By 2:22 p.m. ET the stock was still up 3.8%. The social media titan finally got some (potentially) good news, as government regulators consider banning one of company's strongest competitors. So what.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Why Fastly, Roku, and Shopify Stocks Popped Today
Tuesday is looking like a good day for investing in tech stocks, as shares of edge cloud provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) gains 2.5%, TV streamer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) picks up 4.4%, and online shopping tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leads the pack higher with a 5.5% gain. Stock-specific news explaining the rising share prices is in short supply today. There is, however, a big macroeconomic news item that's likely to affect the growth prospects for all sorts of tech companies in the months ahead.
Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.
Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu Stocks Roared Higher Early Tuesday
Stocks of some of China's most popular companies rallied out of the gate on Tuesday. The Chinese government has long instituted strict measures and government regulatory crackdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, which has weighed on the country's already fragile economy. However, recent developments suggest the worst may be over, which could result in the lifting of government restrictions, thus providing a boost to China's battered stock market.
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Are More Trick Than Treat
For some, Halloween provides a way to let their imagination become reality -- at least for a day. For others, it's a day of ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, with the intent of putting a little scare in those seeking candy. But for the stock market, Halloween represents just another day in 2022 of scaring the daylights out of investors.
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
It's becoming more evident that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a tale of two businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. And their performance couldn't be more different either. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is crushing it, while e-commerce is struggling to turn a profit. Is a company that is having mixed results worth...
Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 9.27% on Tuesday
Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, saw its shares rise 9.27% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $0.9518 on Monday and then opened on Tuesday at $0.96. The stock rose to as high as $1.11 a share in the early afternoon before falling to $1.04 at the close. So far this year, the stock is down 75%, and it has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
Why Tesla Stock Was Up This Morning
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up by more than 3% soon after the market opened Tuesday, but as of 1 p.m. ET, the shares were up by about 0.8%. The stock moved higher after a Reuters article reported that the electric vehicle leader could begin mass production of its Cybertruck by the end of 2023.
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as jobs data dents Fed deceleration wish
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes. A survey showed U.S....
