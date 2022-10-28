Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
2news.com
Report: Reno ranked #19 in best cities for military veterans in the U.S.
Ahead of Veterans Day, Navy Federal Credit Union has released its 2022 Best Cities After Service report which revealed Reno as the 19th best city overall for military veterans in the U.S. This report ranks the top 20 best cities in the United States for retired veterans and servicemembers transitioning...
2news.com
Washoe County School District to Hold Job Fair Wednesday
The Washoe County School District is holding a job fair for numerous positions on Wednesday. The public job fair will be inside WSCD's administration building at 425 E. 9th Street in Reno from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The district needs to fill positions including:. * Accountant. * Accounts Payable...
2news.com
Scheels Hosting Washoe K9 Partners Meet and Greet
(October 31, 2022) Reno-Sparks SCHEELS is hosting Washoe County K9 Partners for a Meet and Greet on Saturday, November 12th. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the parking lot side of SCHEELS. The public is invited to come and meet the K9 unit for Washoe...
2news.com
Truckee Police Department Announces New Chief of Police
The Truckee Police Department has announced the appointment of its new Chief of Police. Chief Danny Renfrow is a third generation Nevada County resident and has been with the Truckee Police Department (TPD) for close to nineteen years. He is the first Truckee Police Chief to have exclusively served with...
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community
Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
KOLO TV Reno
Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum this week. The public can attend the event happening this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. These agencies...
2news.com
Mammovan Parked in Gardnerville This Week
This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane. You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will...
2news.com
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Fall River Walk Happening this Saturday
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is hosting its Fall River Walk this Saturday, November 5 at Mayberry Park. The event starts at 10 a.m. Attendees will explore local vegetation, nonpoint source pollution, and the importance of keeping our watershed healthy. Dr. Sarrah Dunham-Cheatham, a Research Assistant Professor and Core Analytical Lab...
mynews4.com
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
2news.com
Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction
Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
2news.com
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
