KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys Palomino Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Saturday. The crash happened near Lemmon Valley Drive at around 2:43 a.m. According to the Police, the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned, and came to rest. The passenger...
No one hurt after west Reno home goes up in flames, cause under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews have knocked down a large fire at a west Reno home. A large column of smoke was seen coming from a home off Heatheridge Lane at around 11 a.m. on Friday. While en route, firefighters upgraded the call to a...
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
Man wanted out of Arkansas arrested during attempted home invasion in Reno, police say
The Reno Police Department and Regional Sex Offender Authorities say they recently arrested a man during an attempted home invasion. During the investigation, it was learned that the man was wanted out of Arkansas for failing to register as a Sex Offender. In the early morning of October 27, 2022,...
Lane Closures on Pyramid Way Begin Tuesday as NDOT repaves roadway
Lane closures will take place beginning Nov. 1 on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway. Beginning Nov. 1 through November 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m.-5p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will take place between 8 p.m.-5a.m for paving. Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather.
