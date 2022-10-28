ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Fire destroys Palomino Valley home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
RENO, NV
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
SUN VALLEY, NV
Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District...
FERNLEY, NV
Heavy police presence on north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
RENO, NV
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family

Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
RENO, NV
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
SPARKS, NV
No injuries reported in Reno house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
RENO, NV
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash

Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
LYON COUNTY, NV
The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
GENOA, NV
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno

Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RENO, NV
Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction

Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
SPARKS, NV
Lane Closures on Pyramid Way Begin Tuesday as NDOT repaves roadway

Lane closures will take place beginning Nov. 1 on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway. Beginning Nov. 1 through November 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m.-5p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will take place between 8 p.m.-5a.m for paving. Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather.
SPARKS, NV

