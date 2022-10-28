ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Ashanti Speaks Out On Irv Gotti’s Relationship Comments + New Celebrity Couple!? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

Ashanti is finally speaking out and telling her side of the story! In a recent interview, she spoke about her relationship Irv Gotti and how he lied about their status. She’s laying it out on the table and telling what happened! Gary’s Tea gets juicer by the moment with a surprise new couple!? Hear about this couple in the tea below.

Magic 95.9 is Baltimore's best variety of R&B and home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

