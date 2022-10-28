Read full article on original website
Related
How steep fed rate hikes affect your finances
NEW YORK — (AP) — Mortgage rates continue to jump, home sales slump and credit cards and auto loans increase. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. As the Federal Reserve steadily increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.
Comments / 0