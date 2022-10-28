Read full article on original website
Related
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
Given record high rents and low vacancy rates, housing providers are offering to match people up as roommates to get them off the streets. But it can be a tough sell for both renters and landlords.
WOWK
Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a...
Housing costs are highest in these US cities: report
Housing costs are the most expensive in San Jose, Calf., where average monthly housing expenses take up close to a quarter of a household’s income, according to a new report. Both home values and asking rents soared throughout the pandemic, and Americans’ monthly budgets have only grown tighter as...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Planting the seed of hope’: Speakers aim to help veterans struggling with substance abuse
After he left the Army, Dave Peightal was asked by a man who ran a small, faith-based, 12-step program to help a veteran who was struggling with substance abuse. Peightal agreed. But when he showed up at a scheduled meeting, he did not see anyone who was in need of help.
Professional Organizer Shows How She Organizes A Kid's Room And We are Taking Notes!
It might take longer but it looks so much nicer!
allnurses.com
New Grad Straight to Hospice Nursing? Think Again ...
Specializes in Freelance Health Care Writer|End-of-Life Educator. Has 19 years experience. Along the way, I’ve met many nursing students and new grads who have a “hospice heart.” They share their stories of witnessing a loved one die at home, having relevant experiences during this event and now feel that hospice is their calling as a nurse. Or, they work as a CNA in a skilled nursing facility and lose their favorite resident and now want to help others at the End-of-Life. I get that special feeling myself.
Dream Builders encourages youth to aim high
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Dream Academy has a lofty goal: Help young people achieve their dreams. But it takes time, effort and support to realize those aims. That’s why Monarch Magazine CEO Will Walters partnered with Dianne Wallace Booker, U.S. Dream Academy vice president, and music mogul Percy Miller (Master P) for Dream Builders’ youth-empowerment program.
Comments / 0