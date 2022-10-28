ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on kids

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Housing costs are highest in these US cities: report

Housing costs are the most expensive in San Jose, Calf., where average monthly housing expenses take up close to a quarter of a household’s income, according to a new report. Both home values and asking rents soared throughout the pandemic, and Americans’ monthly budgets have only grown tighter as...
SAN JOSE, CA
allnurses.com

New Grad Straight to Hospice Nursing? Think Again ...

Specializes in Freelance Health Care Writer|End-of-Life Educator. Has 19 years experience. Along the way, I’ve met many nursing students and new grads who have a “hospice heart.” They share their stories of witnessing a loved one die at home, having relevant experiences during this event and now feel that hospice is their calling as a nurse. Or, they work as a CNA in a skilled nursing facility and lose their favorite resident and now want to help others at the End-of-Life. I get that special feeling myself.
rolling out

Dream Builders encourages youth to aim high

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Dream Academy has a lofty goal: Help young people achieve their dreams. But it takes time, effort and support to realize those aims. That’s why Monarch Magazine CEO Will Walters partnered with Dianne Wallace Booker, U.S. Dream Academy vice president, and music mogul Percy Miller (Master P) for Dream Builders’ youth-empowerment program.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy