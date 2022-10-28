Specializes in Freelance Health Care Writer|End-of-Life Educator. Has 19 years experience. Along the way, I’ve met many nursing students and new grads who have a “hospice heart.” They share their stories of witnessing a loved one die at home, having relevant experiences during this event and now feel that hospice is their calling as a nurse. Or, they work as a CNA in a skilled nursing facility and lose their favorite resident and now want to help others at the End-of-Life. I get that special feeling myself.

3 DAYS AGO