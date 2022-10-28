ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Suspect in Rochester Shooting Held on $800,000 Bail

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail was set at $800,000 today for the suspect in a shooting in northwest Rochester last weekend. 32-year-old Exavier Porter was formally arraigned this morning in Olmsted County Court on a charge of Dangerous Weapons-Driveby Shooting toward a person. The Fort Worth, Texas man is due back in court on November 15th.
Habitual Rochester Drug Offender Sentenced to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long history of felony convictions was sentenced today to just under five years in prison for a drug conviction. 32-year-old Jason Bennett entered a guilty plea this morning to a third-degree drug possession charge stemming from a traffic stop last December. The criminal complaint says Bennett was driving the vehicle that was stopped for a routine traffic violation, which led to a search in the discovery of a bag containing more than 17 grams of crack cocaine.
Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Popular Halloween House in Rochester Collected Over $4,400 for Charity

Halloween is officially here but for one Rochester, Minnesota family, the fun started weeks ago! Quite a few people have already visited the house in NW Rochester with over 130+ inflatables. There is one thing about this house that is different than the others though...it gives back. And this year, thanks to everyone that has already stopped over to check out the display, it is giving over $4,400 to help people in our community who are facing food insecurity.
MnDOT Wraps Up Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Crews have finished a project that slowed traffic on a busy Rochester road throughout most of the fall. A MnDOT news release says the Hwy. 14 repaving project in southeast Rochester was completed last week. Crews resurfaced a five-mile stretch of the highway that spanned from Marion Rd. to County Rd. 19 in Chester.
Rochester Public Library Closed Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public Library will be closed again Monday for the installation of a new skylight. The installation is part of the final stage of a roof replacement project that started at the library in August. The building was closed two weeks ago for removal of the old sky light.
Faribault Woolen Mill’s Blanket Picked One of Best by NYT

According to Wirecutter, the product testing section of the New York Times, with bed and bath writer Jackie Reeve, Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Company makes one of the best blankets for winter warmth. Which was one out of the seven best blankets after they spent "more than 500 hours" testing 44 of them.
