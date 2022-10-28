Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
AZFamily
Taylor Swift to kick off ‘Eras’ stadium tour in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, get ready to sing your heart out! Taylor Swift is returning to the Valley of the Sun as part of her “Eras Tour” that kicks off in the spring. Best of all, Arizona will be the place she kicks off the U.S. leg...
AZFamily
Volunteers fill ‘JoyJars’ with goodies and messages for kids fighting cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s definitely something good when you can give a sick child a reason to smile, as a way to take their minds off of whatever they may be dealing with. That’s why folks recently gathered here in the Valley in support of the Jessie...
AZFamily
Teen who loves cats and has sense of adventure seeking forever home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — November is National Adoption Month and the need is so great here in Arizona. That’s why Arizona’s Family started our Finding Forever series, where we try to connect eligible kids to loving homes. Today we introduce you to a young girl who loves...
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe, claiming her baby girl had brain cancer to collect thousands of dollars to pay bills and buy luxury items. Police say 28-year-old Monique Alexis Coria was taken into custody on Oct. 17. On Oct. 5,...
AZFamily
Want to learn about Arizona’s haunted history? Check out this tour group
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is here! Among the young kids dressed up and bowls filled with candy, there is a rich history of spirits in Arizona. Ian Schwartz tagged along with paranormal investigators and experienced some things that made the hair stand up on the back of his neck.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily
Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and Chandler’s BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant team up to bring a Halloween dine-in show to the Valley. The dinner theatre has been operating in the Valley for over 35 years, and restaurant BlackSheep is collaborating on the event to bring something unique and fun for families looking for a little thrill this holiday season. The dinner theatre event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, and will include a three-course meal and cocktail drink.
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
AZFamily
Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes
AZFamily
ASU launches “Salute to Service” event, ends Nov. 11
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University’s “Salute to Service” event starts on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will last until Friday, Nov. 11. Celebrations will include a variety of free events on campus and in the local community. Michelle Loposky, director of development and strategic partnerships at Pat Tillman Veterans Center, said there’s a lot planned for this year’s lineup. “As we have done in previous years, we are honoring both civilians and military who have selflessly given of themselves,” she said.
ABC 15 News
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
