Gilbert, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and Chandler’s BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant team up to bring a Halloween dine-in show to the Valley. The dinner theatre has been operating in the Valley for over 35 years, and restaurant BlackSheep is collaborating on the event to bring something unique and fun for families looking for a little thrill this holiday season. The dinner theatre event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, and will include a three-course meal and cocktail drink.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility

MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes

Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

ASU launches “Salute to Service” event, ends Nov. 11

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University’s “Salute to Service” event starts on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will last until Friday, Nov. 11. Celebrations will include a variety of free events on campus and in the local community. Michelle Loposky, director of development and strategic partnerships at Pat Tillman Veterans Center, said there’s a lot planned for this year’s lineup. “As we have done in previous years, we are honoring both civilians and military who have selflessly given of themselves,” she said.
TEMPE, AZ

