Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Habitual Rochester Drug Offender Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long history of felony convictions was sentenced today to just under five years in prison for a drug conviction. 32-year-old Jason Bennett entered a guilty plea this morning to a third-degree drug possession charge stemming from a traffic stop last December. The criminal complaint says Bennett was driving the vehicle that was stopped for a routine traffic violation, which led to a search in the discovery of a bag containing more than 17 grams of crack cocaine.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty to New Year's Day chase
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a multi-county police chase on New Year’s Day. Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was arrested January 1. Law enforcement says it got a report just after...
Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
Charges: Rochester Man Threatened Woman With Knife and 2 x 4
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's office has filed felony assault charges against a Rochester man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and a 2 x 4 with a large screw sticking out of it. The criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Nurdin Atlas Sheikh with two...
KIMT
Man possibly facing attempted murder charge after Rochester drive-by shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Texas man is in custody after a shooting Saturday hit an occupied vehicle four times. The suspect, Exavier Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, is facing potential charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said Porter was a passenger in...
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday night at 8:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a house on the corner of 9th and South Broadway knocking out transformer knocking out power to southside of Albert Lea. Saturday at 1 p.m. 67-Year old Mark Jacobs charged with 2 counts of 5th Degree Assault, 1 count of 1st degree burglary, and 1 count of 4th degree sexual misconduct.
KAAL-TV
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
KIMT
Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
kchanews.com
Mitchell County Woman Accused of Embezzling from Charles City Law Firm
A Mitchell County woman has been accused of embezzling from her Charles City employer for the past decade. An investigation by the Charles City Police Department led to the arrest of 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard. She has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and unauthorized use of credit cards, a Class D felony.
KIMT
Man wanted in Missouri taken into custody after Mitchell Co. pursuit
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted 30-year-old from Missouri was taken into custody Monday night following a foot pursuit in Mitchell County. Rocky Solenberg was wanted on a felony warrant and fled from authorities at 7:30 p.m. Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, St. Ansgar Police and the Osage Police...
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning
KIMT
Decorah Public Opinion
Mindy Jones felony trial update
The Driftless Journal continues to receive information related to Mindy Jones – originally from Sumner, and former resident of Harmony and Mabel, Minn., as well as Waukon and Cresco within the past year – who has since moved to the Waterloo area following her second round of felony charges in Fillmore County related to bad checks and theft. Jones entered a guilty plea in August of this year to the first felony Theft by Swindle charges related to a fraudulent raffle in August and September 2021. A Filing of Restitution has been filed by the State of Minnesota on Oct. 13. Jones’ sentencing for this felony was held Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Fillmore County District Court in Preston, Minn.
KAAL-TV
Multiple injured in weekend crash in Mower County
(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Mower County on Saturday evening sent multiple people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:18 p.m., a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on Hwy 218 attempting to turn eastbound on 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township when it collided in the intersection with a 2021 Toyota Venza that was heading northbound on Hwy 218.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
