Mt. Hood cross country: Clackamas, Nelson send runners to state

By Andy Dieckhoff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8EkV_0iqWgvIM00 In addition to both of the Cavaliers' teams qualifying, the Hawks also saw three athletes make it to the state finals.

The Clackamas Cavaliers are heading to the cross country state championships, and they will be joined by some of their neighbors at Nelson.s

Both the boys and girls teams from Clackamas High School finished in second place behind Central Catholic at the Mt. Hood Conference Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Blue Lake Park in Fairview. Those placements ensure that the Cavalier teams will be in attendance for the state finals next weekend. Meanwhile, Adrienne C. Nelson High School didn't get a team qualification at the district race, but the Hawks will have three representatives at the 6A state championships in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Here is a closer look at how Clackamas and Nelson performed at the district finals on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqWgvIM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbWWw_0iqWgvIM00

Cavalier boys narrowly edge out Hawks

While Central Catholic ran away with the district title easily, the battle for second place — and the Mt. Hood's other qualifying spot — was much more closely contested. Clackamas beat Nelson 78-88, thanks in large part to the Cavaliers' top four finishers all setting new personal records.

Kyle Chen, a junior, led the way with a time of 17:00.8 to place eighth overall. He was followed by freshman Emiliano Diaz-Garcia (14th, 17:14.3), junior Jacob Long (19th, 17:40.6) and senior Jake Fukai (20th, 17:59.5). Samuel Klawetter rounded out the scoring for the Cavs by taking 23rd place, while sophomore Nathan Marcoe and junior Holden Guridi finished outside of the scoring.

The Hawks, meanwhile, had a stronger top three than Clackamas but couldn't rack up enough points further down the leaderboard.

Nelson juniors Kai Miles and Joe Yang both qualified for the state championships as individuals after finishing in the top 14. Miles took sixth place overall in 16:35.7, keeping up a hot streak leading into districts by setting PRs in his final two races. Yang, on the other hand, snuck into the state field by finishing in 13th place with a new personal best of 17:10.6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SICQs_0iqWgvIM00

Doane finishes fifth for Clackamas girls

In the girls meet, Central Catholic completed a comfortable sweep of the team titles. The Clackamas girls, however, put much more distance between themselves and third-place Sandy as they raced to team qualification for the state finals behind four PRs of their own.

Clackamas senior Olivia Doane was the fastest runner for the Cavaliers on Thursday, lopping 30 seconds off her personal best to finish fifth with a time of 20:07.9. Fellow senior Regina Diaz-Garcia ran her best time of the season (20:48.2) to take 10th place, while junior Alison Moe (11th, 21:22.0), junior Kellie Shiozawa (13th, 21:31.0) and freshman Emily Lai (20th, 23:15.2) all hit new PRs to round out the Cavs' five scorers. Another freshman, Anna Lindaman, set a new PR at 23:50.8 to take 26th place but did not factor into the scoring.

Nelson also saw a handful of personal records fall on Thursday, but it was not enough to get the Hawks into the mix for team qualification. The school will be sending a representative to the state finals, though, thanks to another strong run from Madeline Pizzuti. The junior raced to an eighth-place finish thanks to her time of 20:39.5, just one-tenth of a second off her season best.

The OSAA 6A Cross Country State Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene. For more information or to buy tickets, visit osaa.org .

