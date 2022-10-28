Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
Voice of America
Blinken: Russia 'Weaponizing Food' by Suspending Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be shipped from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against ships of Russia’s Black...
Voice of America
Russia Recruiting US-Trained Afghan Commandos, Former Generals Say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
Voice of America
UN Seeks to Keep Ukrainian Grain Moving
Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations worked to keep grain shipments moving through the Black Sea Monday after Russia suspended its participation in a U.N.-led grain initiative. "Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage. The food must flow," Amir Abdulla, U.N. coordinator for the Black...
Voice of America
Western Leaders Denounce Moscow’s Boycott of UN Grain Deal
The European Union called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of the U.N.-led grain initiative and to allow the grain shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday: "Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
Voice of America
Michael McFaul: Designating Moscow as Terrorism Sponsor Won’t Prevent US From Talking to Russia
Washington — As Ukrainian forces continue to battle Russian troops in the east and south of the country, Europe and the United States are considering additional pressure to convince Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end its invasion. VOA’s Misha Komadovsky sat down with former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael...
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Hundreds of Its Citizens Deported from Equatorial Guinea
CAMPO, CAMEROON — Cameroon says Equatorial Guinea has deported several hundred Cameroonians, some of whom say they were fleeing terrorist and rebel attacks at home. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the deportees were economic migrants and is planning to deport 7,000 Cameroonians in all by the end of the year.
U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent.
Voice of America
Malaysia Mulls Closing UN Refugee Agency Office, Sparking Refoulement Fears
Bangkok — Malaysia says it is considering plans to shutter the local office of the United Nations’ refugee agency, amid accusations the government is forcibly returning Burmese asylum seekers who have fled Myanmar for their lives. The military regime that seized power in Myanmar early last year says...
Voice of America
Economy Looms Large for US Voters in Midterm Elections
New Orleans — "Yeah, the economy's a pretty scary thing right now," said Steve Ryan, an investor and professional poker player living in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Sometimes I go to Costco [bulk discount retailer] to get gas because I noticed it's usually about 40 cents cheaper per gallon there."
Voice of America
Russian Attacks Leave Ukrainian Cities Without Electricity, Water
Russia intensified its attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, targeting critical infrastructure and knocking out power and water supplies in Kyiv and other regions. The attacks came a day after Russia alleged that Ukraine attacked its Black Sea fleet. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Monday that the attacks on Ukraine...
Voice of America
LogOn: Experts Worry Digital Footprints Will Incriminate US Patients Seeking Abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of protections for abortion rights has intensified scrutiny of the personal data that technology firms collect. For women who live in states where most abortions are now illegal, their smartphones and devices could be used against them. Tina Trinh reports. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam, Greg Flakus.
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
North Korea Demands US, South Korea Halt Joint Military Drills
Washington — North Korea on Monday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures" from Pyongyang. "The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for...
Voice of America
Clashes Reported as Protesters Gather at Iranian Universities
Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued. There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services. At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of...
Voice of America
Biden Calls on Oil, Gas Companies to Stop 'War Profiteering,' Threatens Windfall Tax
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week. In remarks at the...
Voice of America
Iran Releases 8 Journalists Detained Amid Protests
Tehran, Iran — Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had released eight journalists detained amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. Amini died in police custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.
Comments / 0