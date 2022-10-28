ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Win a Garth Marenghi book!

By Ian Berriman
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywfyu_0iqWfBAV00

The work of Garth Marenghi – author, dreamweaver, visionary, plus actor – may be known to you from Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, his groundbreaking horror TV show whose long-lost tapes were finally dusted off for broadcast by Channel Four in 2004. Now it's time to enter the world of his imagination again, with Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome, the long-awaited new book that has had people on horror forums raving "These three tales of terror by Garth Marenghi are... quality".

In "Type-Face", a legendary horror writer strikes an unwise deal with a demonic typewriter. In "Bride Of Bone" a skeletal serial killer is on the loose in the town of Stalkford. And in "The Dark Fractions" the protagonist must deal with a rampaging force of devilish doppelgangers.

Of course (furtively looks around and whispers to the reader) Garth Marenghi doesn't really exist. He's the brainchild of Matthew Holness, and a hilariously egotistical creation. SFX's reviewer loved the book, saying, "Holness has such a precise command of language and a total understanding of his character's insecurities, passive aggression and venal desires that it's impossible not to hear Marenghi speaking while you're reading."

Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome is available from 3 November, as a hardback, ebook or audiobook. Thanks to Hodder Studio we have 10 hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iovjl_0iqWfBAV00

(Image credit: Hodder Studio)

Comments / 0

Related
crimereads.com

Paula Guran on the Need for Horror in Challenging Times

(Adapted from the introduction to The Year’s Best Dark Fantasy & Horror, Volume 3, edited by Paula Guran.) Poverty, inequality, climate change, violence, disease and so many other evils—real life is frightening. Why, then, would anyone want to read dark fantasy or horror?. One traditional view of why...
Apartment Therapy

The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble

As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
Mental_Floss

Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson

Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
Polygon

The two best Frankenstein movies are finding new life in old fears about science

When Universal released its original Frankenstein movie in 1931, it opened with a warning that the film might horrify the audience and strain its nerves. On the surface, this seems like a bit of showmanship — and smart marketing, not so different from the kind of viral “This movie made people faint!” publicity we still see in horror today. But the key feature in the prepared statement is the assumption that the audience is afraid of medical innovation — it argues that the mysteries of life and death are best left to the divine, and not in the hands of doctors or scientists. The reasons for medical skepticism have evolved immensely over the last near-century, but the anxiety that comes to life in Frankenstein is still significant today.
Collider

'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy