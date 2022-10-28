Win a Garth Marenghi book!

The work of Garth Marenghi – author, dreamweaver, visionary, plus actor – may be known to you from Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, his groundbreaking horror TV show whose long-lost tapes were finally dusted off for broadcast by Channel Four in 2004. Now it's time to enter the world of his imagination again, with Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome, the long-awaited new book that has had people on horror forums raving "These three tales of terror by Garth Marenghi are... quality".

In "Type-Face", a legendary horror writer strikes an unwise deal with a demonic typewriter. In "Bride Of Bone" a skeletal serial killer is on the loose in the town of Stalkford. And in "The Dark Fractions" the protagonist must deal with a rampaging force of devilish doppelgangers.

Of course (furtively looks around and whispers to the reader) Garth Marenghi doesn't really exist. He's the brainchild of Matthew Holness, and a hilariously egotistical creation. SFX's reviewer loved the book, saying, "Holness has such a precise command of language and a total understanding of his character's insecurities, passive aggression and venal desires that it's impossible not to hear Marenghi speaking while you're reading."

