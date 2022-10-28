ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Win The Owl Service on Blu-ray!

By Ian Berriman
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYrhX_0iqWf8bZ00

Made by Granada and first broadcast between December 1969 and February 1970, The Owl Service is an eight-part adaptation of Alan Garner's award-winning children's book. It centres on Alison and her stepbrother Roger, who are holidaying at a Welsh cottage. Alison discovers a service of old dinner plates which have a strange floral pattern. But what is the connection between this "owl service", the strange gardener, the angry housekeeper and the mysterious local legend?

SFX's reviewer said: "There’s power in its understatement: the sound of scratching in an attic, the inexplicable way patterns vanish from plates, even the stir of wind-blown leaves, all building to a remarkable ending that approaches a pagan take on The Exorcist."

The Owl Service is available to buy on Blu-ray now. Bonus features include charming 1968 footage of Garner discussing his home life and inspirations (10 minutes), commentary on four episodes by retro TV expert Tim Worthington, a 20-minute Alan Garner interview from 1980, and an image gallery. Thanks to Network we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cx4Bs_0iqWf8bZ00

(Image credit: Network)

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble

As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Time Out Global

Inside ‘The White Lotus’s season two filming location in Italy

As much as you might dislike many of the – admittedly very dislikeable – characters of HBO’s breakout TV hit ‘The White Lotus’, there’s no denying the appeal of the show’s filming locations. The first season, which was set in Hawaii and revolved around the interactions between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, was full of spectacular backdrops and seriously enviable bits of luxury.
HAWAII STATE
TheConversationAU

Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology

Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
Latifi

The Last of Us Part II: The Death of Joel

All in all, nothing remains to be grumbled about in this ravishing, open revamp of a gaming exemplary — with the exception of the hired soldier nature of its actual presence.
Collider

'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy