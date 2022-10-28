Win The Owl Service on Blu-ray!

Made by Granada and first broadcast between December 1969 and February 1970, The Owl Service is an eight-part adaptation of Alan Garner's award-winning children's book. It centres on Alison and her stepbrother Roger, who are holidaying at a Welsh cottage. Alison discovers a service of old dinner plates which have a strange floral pattern. But what is the connection between this "owl service", the strange gardener, the angry housekeeper and the mysterious local legend?

SFX's reviewer said: "There’s power in its understatement: the sound of scratching in an attic, the inexplicable way patterns vanish from plates, even the stir of wind-blown leaves, all building to a remarkable ending that approaches a pagan take on The Exorcist."



The Owl Service is available to buy on Blu-ray now. Bonus features include charming 1968 footage of Garner discussing his home life and inspirations (10 minutes), commentary on four episodes by retro TV expert Tim Worthington, a 20-minute Alan Garner interview from 1980, and an image gallery.