Democrats are investing $600,000 over the last week in a bid to keep New Jersey’s 7th district in the hand of Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes), his campaign confirmed today. The two-term congressman is locked in a tough re-election campaign against Republican Thomas Kean, Jr., the former minority leader of the New Jersey State Senate and the son of a popular former governor.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO