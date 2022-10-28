Read full article on original website
In 3rd district debate, moments of disagreement but many shared beliefs
Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and businessman Bob Healey are men with different visions for the world. Kim, a two-term Democrat, has aligned with his party on major votes and fought for socially liberal policies; Healey, the Republican CEO of a major yacht-building company, sees Democratic proposals as a fiscal disaster and wants to focus on curbing inflation and crime.
National Dems putting $600k behind Malinowski
Democrats are investing $600,000 over the last week in a bid to keep New Jersey’s 7th district in the hand of Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes), his campaign confirmed today. The two-term congressman is locked in a tough re-election campaign against Republican Thomas Kean, Jr., the former minority leader of the New Jersey State Senate and the son of a popular former governor.
Three possibilities for this year’s 3rd congressional district election
Will Republicans sweep this year’s midterm elections? Does the overturning of Roe v. Wade give Democrats a fighting chance? Are pollsters going to be systematically off-base in one direction or another, the way they were in 2020?. With just a week to go until Election Day, there’s still a...
First two days of early voting up 36% over last year in N.J.
Seven percent of New Jerseyans have already cast their general election ballots, with about 43% of all vote-by-mail ballots sent out by county clerks already returned and 457,762 total votes already in, according to data compiled by Ryan Dubicki, an election researcher for the Associated Press. A total of 46,483...
Rizzo tells judge uploading files to court website was challenging, asks for a lawyer
Phil Rizzo, the grifter who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for governor in 2021 and Congress in 2022, appeared in small claims court on Monday morning to seek an extension in a lawsuit filed against him by the Morris County Republican Committee for failing to pay them a $1,500 fee to set up a table last March.
Are Latinos becoming more Republican? Or just more American
Will enough Latinos vote Republican in the midterm elections to capture the House of Representatives for the GOP? It’s an important question in the short term but ultimately irrelevant. Whatever happens on Nov. 8, Latinos will exit polling booths having become a powerful and enduring force not just in...
