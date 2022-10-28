Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
digitalspy.com
Heartstopper's Joe Locke cast in WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been cast in the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Variety. Focussing on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness from the original series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set for a winter 2023 release on Disney+. Details of the Heartstopper actor's role in the...
digitalspy.com
Hugh Jackman teases Wolverine changes for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman has hinted that his character Wolverine won't be toned down for his official MCU debut. In September, it was announced that Logan would appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jackman teased his Wolverine will be even "angrier," dismissing the chance of a gentler version of the X-Men mutant under Disney's banner.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve team reveal first look at new Disney+ superhero series
Disney+ has shared a first-look photo from its upcoming comedy Extraordinary, a new show from the team that brought Killing Eve to screens. In the world of Extraordinary, everyone over the age of 18 gained superpowers over ten years ago – well, almost. The show follows Jen (played by...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
digitalspy.com
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving James Bond past womanising
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig and his series of James Bond movies for evolving the character beyond his past reputation for womanising. Evans was speaking to The Independent about the character, who has been played by seven different actors across 27 films — starting with Sean Connery in 1962's Dr. No and most recently featuring Craig in his fifth and final Bond outing in last year's No Time to Die.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
digitalspy.com
Disenchanted
The sequel to Enchanted is released November 18 on Disney+. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel reprise their roles from the first movie.
digitalspy.com
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
digitalspy.com
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022 and what older ones did you see in 2022?. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022) The Lazarus Project (2022– ) Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies (2022– ) Dinosaurs - The Final Day with David Attenborough (2022 TV Movie) The Unexplained...
digitalspy.com
Fate: The Winx Saga gets cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
Fate: The Winx Saga won't be getting a third season following its cancellation by Netflix after just two seasons. Breaking the news via Instagram, showrunner Brian Young posted an emotional update on the series writing: "Hi All! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga."
digitalspy.com
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
digitalspy.com
First look at new Evil Dead movie arrives ahead of 2023 release
A first-look image has been released of Evil Dead Rise, the next instalment in the Evil Dead franchise. As a Halloween treat, director Lee Cronin shared a chilling still of a haunting woman dripping with blood, to give horror fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the next movie.
digitalspy.com
The Good Nurse
Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne lead this True Crime Thriller about Serial Killer Charles Cullen played by Eddie Redmayne. It's a decent Film but I wish they had focused more on Cullen, it was more about Jessica Chastain's character Amy Loughren. Posts: 58,993. Forum Member. ✭. 30/10/22 - 09:22 #2. I...
Comments / 0