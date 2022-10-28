Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Protect Your Email Account and Avoid Scams
Today, cybercriminals are constantly targeting victims via email. Sending malicious communications in this way gives illicit actors the ability to access hundreds or thousands of individuals instantly. Phishing scams, malware infection, and other consequences can come from email-based attacks, so it's paramount that you're safeguarding your account in every way possible.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here's how to block spam calls and messages on your phone
What could be more frustrating than receiving several unwanted calls from unknown callers? Not only do they waste your time, but they can also harm you by spreading malware, i.e. malicious software designed to infiltrate your device and harvest sensitive data (passwords, credit card numbers, etc.). To counter these links...
Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam
Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
CNET
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
BBB warns of scammers impersonating banks through text messages, phone calls
Many of us have seen how scammers try to impersonate the government or a business to convince unsuspecting people to hand over their money. Now the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a growing trend of con-artists pretending to be from your bank while using multiple layers of contact to try and make it seem legitimate.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers
SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone. “I am absolutely terrified.” Emotionally drained after scammers stole thousands of dollars from her, Jenna doesn’t want to share her last name. “It’s such a violation, and I just feel...
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
How To Tell A Partner Has Hacked Your Phone—The 10 'Warnings' of Spyware
A cyber security company has revealed the ways you can notice if someone has been looking at your messages.
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
Elon Musk's Twitter Journey Starts With Blue-Tick Cybersecurity Nightmare As Phishing Emails Attempt To Steal User Passwords
As Twitter Inc.'s new CEO, Elon Musk, goes after the 'blue badge' verification process, cybercriminals have reportedly become active to leverage the chaos. What Happened: Hours after Musk became the new CEO of Twitter, cyber threat elements started sending phishing emails targeted to steal users' passwords. The phishing emails aim...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised
Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
What Is the Google Voice Scam, and How Can You Avoid It?
These days, online scams and phone call scams are a dime a dozen. But while you may be familiar with car extended warranty scams and other cons that regularly make the news, you’re probably less familiar with Google Voice scams. And yet they’re more common than you may think. In January 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a formal warning to consumers about the scam, and as of September 2022, the Identity Theft Resource Center reported that nearly half the complaints it received were about Google Voice scams.
U.S. Bank reveals data breach involving some credit card accounts
U.S. Bank is notifying some of its customers about personal information that was accidentally shared by one of the bank's third-party vendors, according to draft letters posted to the California Attorney General's website. About 11,000 customers were affected after the vendor, a collections recovery group, accidentally shared the info, a...
Enough With the Weak Passwords, Already
Those are still some of the most commonly found passwords leaked on the dark web by hackers, even after years of work by federal, state and local governments and businesses to educate users on the need for complex, hard-to-guess passwords. Cybersecurity experts said that while governments and businesses can have...
