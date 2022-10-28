ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I think I killed my mommy.’ Woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A woman accused of killing her mother Wednesday morning reportedly called police to confess before officers found her on a freeway covered in blood, documents obtained by KLAS said.

Las Vegas Metro police said Hend Bustami, 28, killed her mother, Afaf Hussanen, 61, in a south valley neighborhood. Bustami and Hussanen lived in the home together, police said.

Dispatchers received a call from a person they believed to be Bustami around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“I think I killed my mommy,” Bustami allegedly told dispatchers, according to the report. Bustami then reportedly hung up the phone.

Officers responded to the home, finding Hussanen in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators later determined Bustami had left the area in a car with a California license plate. A license plate reader located the car driving toward California on Interstate 15.

California Highway Patrol troopers later located Bustami driving near Barstow, police said. While speaking to officers, Bustami, who police said was covered in blood, allegedly said she had killed her mother.

While speaking with investigators, Bustami said she and her mother had gotten into a fight before stabbing her with shards of glass.

In August, police arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. At the time, Bustami accused officers of detaining her because she was so good-looking, according to an arrest report.

In the report, responding offers noted that Bustami was “belligerent” when they found her, and that she was saying “she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” police said.

While officers were arresting her, Bustami said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” according to the report.

Police later learned Bustami was wanted on a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court. Records show she faced a battery charge from June. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released.

Bustami was being held at a San Bernadino County jail on a fugitive of justice charge related to the murder. A court appearance had not been scheduled as of Wednesday night. Bustami will be brought back to Nevada to face a murder charge, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police received 12 calls for service at the home in 2022 alone, according to records obtained by KLAS. Seven of these calls were for “family disturbances,” while others concerned reports of a missing person, civil matters and a suicide attempt.

