kbbi.org
Monday Evening 10-31-22
Seldovia Village Tribe and the Cities of Seldovia and Homer formally established a three-way partnership; experts warn Alaska hay farmers to plan for new normal of climate change. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty. Originally...
radiokenai.com
Flag Stop Train Finds Hill Top Home
Alaska Railroad’s classic RDC #701 train has found a new home on Whistle Hill in Soldotna, joining a pair of vintage trains collected by Mary and Dr. Henry Krull. Mary Krull on acquiring the AK701. “We just have an affinity for train cars. We are saving a piece of...
radiokenai.com
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
kdll.org
For one tire store, first snow brings a flurry of business
The Kenai Peninsula had its first real snow days this week, which means it’s been a busy week at Alyeska Tire. “Extremely busy. Overwhelmingly busy at times,” Alyeska owner Craig Wortham said. While most peninsula businesses are at their peak in the summer, his rush hits at the start of snow-tire season.
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
