LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Brooklyn aReport: Brooklyn Nets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve NashNets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets will hire the former Boston Celtics head coach
‘Operation Rescue Kevin Durant': 3-Way Trade Between Mavs, Lakers & Nets?
Kevin Durant is still one of the brightest stars in the game at age 34, but it might be time for a change of scenery if he's going to make the most of his remaining years in the NBA. Could the Dallas Mavericks pair Durant with Luka Doncic through some creative trade scheming? We have an idea that also involves the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear
Kevin Durant is backing Kyrie Irving amid the point guard's controversial comments. Irving has come under fire for sharing some antisemitic material on his social media accounts. The Nets point guard got into a heated conversation with a reporter following Saturday night's game. Durant spoke to the media, too. He...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
theScore
XFL announces team names, logos for 8 clubs
The XFL revealed the names and logos of the eight clubs participating in its 2023 relaunch. "We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities," chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. "Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold."
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT Against Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers will be missing their best player again.
1 top trade target has interesting message for Lakers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping
It's not Pat Bev's first rodeo in this department.
theScore
Lions send Hockenson to Vikings in trade between division rivals
The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a rare deal between division rivals, the Vikings announced Tuesday. Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-round selection for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder. The Lions ship off Hockenson...
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Dwight Howard Interested In Joining Golden State Warriors
Currently a free agent, eight-time All-Star and five-time rebounding champion Dwight Howard recently expressed interest in joining the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Durant Just Made NBA History
Kevin Durant passed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list during Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Not his proudest moment on the hardwood.
Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
Paul Pierce had a problem with Klay Thompson's list of the greatest shooters ever as he felt he should have been on it.
theScore
Report: Browns open to trading Hunt
The Cleveland Browns are ready to honor Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunt reportedly requested a trade back in training camp as he briefly "held in" from practices while pursuing a new contract extension. However, Hunt - who is set to be a free agent this offseason - did not receive a new deal.
theScore
Report: Saints want CMC-like package to trade Kamara, rebuffed Bills interest
The New Orleans Saints would require a return similar to what Christian McCaffrey fetched before they trade star running back Alvin Kamara, sources told the NFL Network staff. The Carolina Panthers received second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey earlier this month.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
theScore
Game 3 postponed by rain, World Series will resume Tuesday
Game 3 of the World Series on Monday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed due to inclement weather, the league announced. The rained-out contest, which was set to be held at Citizens Bank Park, forced Major League Baseball to shift the remaining games by one day. Game 3 will be held Tuesday.
