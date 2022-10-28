ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

Kevin Durant is backing Kyrie Irving amid the point guard's controversial comments. Irving has come under fire for sharing some antisemitic material on his social media accounts. The Nets point guard got into a heated conversation with a reporter following Saturday night's game. Durant spoke to the media, too. He...
IRVING, NY
theScore

XFL announces team names, logos for 8 clubs

The XFL revealed the names and logos of the eight clubs participating in its 2023 relaunch. "We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities," chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. "Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold."
Larry Brown Sports

1 top trade target has interesting message for Lakers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
theScore

Lions send Hockenson to Vikings in trade between division rivals

The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a rare deal between division rivals, the Vikings announced Tuesday. Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-round selection for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder. The Lions ship off Hockenson...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
theScore

Report: Browns open to trading Hunt

The Cleveland Browns are ready to honor Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunt reportedly requested a trade back in training camp as he briefly "held in" from practices while pursuing a new contract extension. However, Hunt - who is set to be a free agent this offseason - did not receive a new deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Report: Saints want CMC-like package to trade Kamara, rebuffed Bills interest

The New Orleans Saints would require a return similar to what Christian McCaffrey fetched before they trade star running back Alvin Kamara, sources told the NFL Network staff. The Carolina Panthers received second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey earlier this month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Game 3 postponed by rain, World Series will resume Tuesday

Game 3 of the World Series on Monday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed due to inclement weather, the league announced. The rained-out contest, which was set to be held at Citizens Bank Park, forced Major League Baseball to shift the remaining games by one day. Game 3 will be held Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

