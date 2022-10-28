Read full article on original website
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Senators
The Lightning's four-game homestand gets underway on Tuesday with an Atlantic Division matchup against the Senators. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:30 | GOAL - Wow Tampa Bay comes storming back and has their first lead of the game on a sharp angle one-timer from Kucherov. Sergachev with a beautiful cross-ice pass to tee that one up.
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Devils
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Devils this season: Nov. 1 (home) and Feb. 6 (away). The Canucks are 58-40-17-3 all-time against the Devils, including a 32-13-11-2 record at home against New Jersey. Among active Canucks skaters, J.T. Miller leads the team in career points...
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
'FIND THAT CHEMISTRY'
Lucic, fellow wingers in the spotlight as Sutter demands more from the top six. Ask anyone in the Flames orbit and they'll tell you the same thing: Milan Lucic appears to have another step this year. Not that his top-end speed has ever been a problem but it's even clearer,...
SAY WHAT: 'HAVE TO DIG IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kraken. "I think we need to be better. Personally, I need to be better, I think. Oldest guy, leader out there, I think if I can be a little bit better, everyone else will follow suit and we'll get to where we need to be."
Goaltender Gibson Recalled
AHL veteran heads to Calgary Tuesday in emergency call-up. Joey Daccord will start in goal against the Flames in start of three-game road trip. Goaltender Christopher Gibson, recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken, has been recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He was traveling to Calgary Tuesday to meet up with the team.
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Nashville's General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Discusses the Historic Milestone on Episode 178 of the Predators Official Podcast. Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville,...
Olofsson, Sabres rally to defeat Blackhawks in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin. "I had a...
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
Quinn taking game to 'new level' after early-season adjustments
Jack Quinn was on the receiving end of a hit from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on Monday, right after the faceoff that immediately followed Quinn's first goal of the season. Quinn wasted little time before enacting his revenge. He picked himself up off the ice, tracked Red Wings...
Maple Leafs not focused on coach Keefe's job security
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are only focused on improving, not coach Sheldon Keefe's job security. "We're out there trying to win games, that's all we are thinking about," defenseman Morgan Rielly said at practice Tuesday. After a 1-2-2 road trip that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss to...
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
Pinto of Senators named NHL Rookie of the Month for October
NEW YORK - - Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto, who led all rookies with six goals in eight games (6-1-7) and topped the entire League with a 42.9 shooting percentage (6 G/14 S), has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for October. Pinto edged Vegas Golden Knights goaltender...
Red Wings assign Givani Smith to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned right wing Givani Smith to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also tallied one assist and four penalty minutes in three games with the Griffins to begin the campaign. Smith spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, logging seven points (4-3-7) and a team-high 108 penalty minutes in 46 games. He became the first Detroit skater to compile more than 100 penalty minutes in a single season since Justin Abdelkader accumulated 120 penalty minutes in 2015-16. In total, Smith has registered 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 NHL games with Detroit and 48 points (24-24-48) and 221 penalty minutes in 132 AHL contests for Grand Rapids.
