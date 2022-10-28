“We met the old, cliché way—he was my trainer,” Ilaria Urbinati jokes of how her relationship with Johnny Hunt began. Back in 2017, Ilaria wanted to learn martial arts—and after doing some research, stumbled upon Hunt, a former world-ranked Muay Thai champion who offered training sessions in Los Angeles. For a year and a half, she was his first session in the morning, six days a week. “That’s nearly two years of being the first person each of us talked to each and every day,” says Ilaria. Five years later, Johnny proposed on a balcony in Cape Cod.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO