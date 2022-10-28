Read full article on original website
You won’t hear the word “resort” come out of Marcus Wainwright’s mouth. Rag & Bone, as he is keen to remind you, is woven into its customers’ day-to-day realities, a point made by this season’s behind-the-scenes lookbook. Wainwright himself shot the images, at least two of which document a model taking a selfie in a mirror. In one photo she sports a double-breasted jacket as a dress over sheer stockings and motorcycle boots; in the other, the versatile footwear accessorizes faded black jeans, a nubby wool coat, and a black leather shacket cut to showcase a flash of hip bone.
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Evokes an Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, however, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed...
Behind the Look: The Queer History Behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Signature Tank Top
Tank tops are having a moment. “I just always thought that a guy in a tank top is hot,” shares Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In the midst of fashion month and just a few days after his spring 2023 collection showed at Paris Fashion Week, de Saint Sernin shared the story of how his signature crystal logo tank became an It-boy closet staple.
Tiffany & Co. Celebrated the New Tiffany Lock Collection With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, and Hailey Bieber
Since the late 1800s, the lock has been a defining symbol for Tiffany & Co., seeing its way onto pieces like brooches, necklaces, money clips, charms, and those iconic key rings. To celebrate the latest interpretation of this motif, the Tiffany Lock bracelet collection, the 185-year-old New York jeweler threw a high-carat dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Pomellato Hosted a Special Exhibition in Tokyo Celebrating Beauty and Creativity
The exhibition “From Milan to Tokyo: A Journey of Craftsmanship, Creativity, and Design” held in Tokyo’s Harajuku district celebrated Italian style, a global standard of luxury. The themes explored in the show—presented by Pomellato, the Italy-based fine jewelry house—are Supreme Mastery, Creative Design, and Milanese Elegance.
Jennifer Lopez Takes on TikTok’s Favorite Nail Trend—But With a Twist
Show-stopping nails are nothing new for Jennifer Lopez. But from her milky bridal manicure to her vampy fall manicure, the triple-threat performer has been marking practically every occasion with a masterfully crafted set lately. Among her latest statements crafted by her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, was a sharp, creamy white...
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Ditched Traditional Couples Costumes This Halloween
Couples costumes are always a hit during Halloween—they have double the impact, after all! But leave it to Justin and Hailey Bieber to do things their own way. The duo rebuked the idea of a matchy-matchy costume at a West Hollywood party last night, and instead stuck to their own unique inspirations. Call it the anti-couples costume approach.
How to Channel (and Shop!) Kaia Gerber’s Casual Cool-Girl Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Kaia Gerber street style formula strikes the balance between casual and perfectly polished. The supermodel’s effortless and pared-down approach to dressing is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think tailored trousers and worn-in T-shirts to stylish sneakers and boxy blazers. Just within the past month, Gerber has stepped out in two easy-to-replicate outfits that both feature oversized button-up shirts. As a fall styling hack, she layers the piece over a ribbed white tank and adds in a sleek black dress pant to further elevate the look. The finishing touch? Her favorite Adidas Samba sneakers to achieve that model-off-duty look she so continuously masters.
Bruno Frisoni’s Playful, Joyous Shoes Are Back—And Not a Moment Too Soon
Three years after Bruno Frisoni launched his eponymous shoe label in 1999—a pump composed of denim scraps sourced from a vintage jacket was an early creation—he was asked to revive Roger Vivier, the storied French house that remains indelible thanks to a square-buckled cameo on Catherine Deneuve in Belle de Jour. By the time Frisoni showed his final Vivier collection in 2018—he’d shuttered his own line in 2011—he had cemented his reputation as a fantastical designer adept at using everything from feathers, jewels, and embroidery with a reckless, dreamy abandon.
Priyanka Chopra’s Date-Night Dress Reflects Her Print-Centric Style
Florals are most often associated with the spring and summer months, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest look proves that blooms work at any time of year. Photographed holding hands with her husband Nick Jonas in LA, Priyanka wore a sprightly lavender long-sleeve dress, scattered with bright orange roses. To make the pattern pop, she added sparkly orange mules and carried a tangerine-hue bag. Nick, meanwhile, wore smart checked trousers, a white tee and an oversized black blazer.
Watch Madame Web Star Isabela Merced Get Ready for a Girls’ Night Out
“I’ve always had a skin-care routine; it’s just changed throughout the years because our skin changes, our hormones change,” says actor Isabela Merced. “I have to adjust according to the seasons, and right now, we’re kind of in a wintery season and I just want to make sure that I’m on top of my game.” The 21-year-old star, who will star in Spider-Man spin-off film Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is sharing her beauty routine, which begins with skin care. On and off duty, she always reaches for Osea’s cleansing gel and a serum duo by Tree of Life. “After being in the industry for a while, you have to learn how to take care of yourself when you’re not working.” Once eye cream, chapstick, and moisturizer are applied, her complexion is prepped for makeup.
Kaia Gerber’s Halloween Look Is Wearable Year-Round
Halloween may officially be today, but real fans of the holiday have been dressing up all weekend long. At the annual Casamigos party in Los Angeles, celebrities showed up in their best costumes: Rebel Wilson went as Barbie; Cindy Crawford wore a western look; and Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber attended as the butt-kicking Trinity from The Matrix. It was Gerber’s sleek outfit that caught our eye, as it couldn’t be more on trend.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Non-Shoe Is Surprisingly Chic
Jennifer Lawrence’s latest stroller-chic look signified Manhattan Mom. The Mets cap: tick! Power leggings: you bet! New Balance trainers… hold up, the actor swerved the Uptown take on normcore kicks for a more offbeat shoe. Get ready for it…. J-Law styled her park get-up with a pair of...
Meet the Standout Creators From the #VogueBeautyHalloween 2022 Challenge
If Halloween felt particularly long this year it’s because it was. The fact that October 31st fell on a Monday meant that many festivities got underway on Friday night, and in some cases as early as Thursday…at the convenient hour of 3:30 (shout out to my son’s preschool!) But for most revelers—our third annual #VogueBeautyHalloween challenge participants among them—the extended holiday just meant more opportunities to show up in your spookiest, scariest, and campiest best.
Is Ralph Lauren—the Man Himself—My New Style Inspiration?
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. There are a few fixtures on the internet’s perpetually rotating moodboard: ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet, Naomi Campbell at the airport, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on a walk with the dog. But lately, I’ve noticed another person slowly making their way into the mix: Ralph Lauren. This past week, I came across the account @ralphshowfits, which focuses not on what Lauren produces on the runway but rather, what the 83-year-old designer wears to take his bow.
Street Style Takes on This Year’s Biggest Costume Trends: Cowboys and Bunnies
Cowboys and bunnies are some of Google’s top trending Halloween costume ideas for 2022, and Vogue’s street stylers are here to provide you with some inspiration. All you need are some ten-gallon hat or bunny ears. Pair them with your pantsuits, vests, and faux fur coats, and you’re set to go trick or treating or out on the town. Scroll through for our favorite looks below and check out our Street Style Trend Tracker for more holiday inspiration.
The Crown in Vogue Features Never-Before-Seen Photographs of the Royal Family
The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to British Vogue’s archive of photographs—“the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it—was difficult. Which was putting it mildly. Tucked away...
