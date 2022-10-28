Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Evokes an Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, however, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed...
Olivia Wilde’s Hooded Peekaboo Dress Is All About Drama
Olivia Wilde typically favors a casual look, and is frequently spotted in loose-fitting tracksuits, jeans and comfy hoodies (often her boyfriend Harry Styles’s merch). However, the actor, writer and director never fails to impress when she dresses up. At the 2022 Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills, the...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Eddie Redmayne’s Playful Press Tour Wardrobe Is a Delight
Before I begin, I feel I should make one thing clear: Eddie Redmayne has always been very stylish. Yet, while the actor evidently knows his way around a slick awards ceremony tuxedo or a louche double-breasted linen suit, since stepping out in support of his latest project—the Netflix crime drama The Good Nurse co-starring Jessica Chastain—Redmayne has been subtly adding a few new twists to his sartorial repertoire. At 40, it would be understandable if Redmayne wanted to offset his still-boyish handsomeness with something more serious or stuffy—but instead, it seems he’s feeling more playful with his style than ever.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Victoria Beckham Has a New Favorite Styling Hack
While Victoria Beckham has been busy building her fashion empire, David has been filming *Save Our Squad—*a new Disney+ series that follows David as he mentors a young football team in his East London hometown. Naturally, the Beckham family was out in full force to support the sports star’s new venture at the London premiere, with Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Victoria all in attendance.
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello wore a long black and green plaid dress to the show. The mermaid silhouette featured a crew neckline with no sleeves. Cabello paired the dress with a red, forest green, and white plaid flannel. To accessorize, Cabello opted for a set of gold rings that featured an emerald stone. View this post on Instagram A post...
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
Heidi Klum Spent Two Years Crafting Her Halloween Costume
Halloween isn’t over until Heidi Klum—the reigning queen of the holiday—has revealed her costume. In the past, the German American supermodel has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Shrek’s Fiona, and an elderly version of herself. There’s simply no concept that’s too theatrical or outlandish for her to pull off for her annual party. This year, she surprised and delighted her fans by becoming a worm.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Taylor Swift, Haim, Janet Jackson, and More
Janet Jackson has been the glamorous star of Instagram lately. This past week, she jetted off to Doha for a Fashion Trust Arabia event, which she attended in a black Valentino jumpsuit and a sweeping cape and accessorized with a gold necklace by Hairaat and a gilded pill purse. A vision, indeed.
Tiffany & Co. Celebrated the New Tiffany Lock Collection With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, and Hailey Bieber
Since the late 1800s, the lock has been a defining symbol for Tiffany & Co., seeing its way onto pieces like brooches, necklaces, money clips, charms, and those iconic key rings. To celebrate the latest interpretation of this motif, the Tiffany Lock bracelet collection, the 185-year-old New York jeweler threw a high-carat dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
The Groom’s Godfather André Leon Talley Made This Wedding a Designer Dream
It was technology and the City of Angels that first brought Jonathan E. Geffrard and David Horwitz together in 2017. Jonathan, the founder of a multifaceted consulting company, and David, a sales force developer for Mary Kay, crossed paths in Los Angeles thanks to a successful dating app match. By the time they closed on their first home together in 2019, there was more to their celebratory Champagne toast than a fresh pair of house keys—it would be the first toast of many.
Actor, Singer, and Golfer Nick Jonas Launches a Collaboration with PXG
Nick Jonas is a renaissance man. While the world knows him as an actor, pop star, trendsetter, and one half of an international power couple, very few know him as a golfer. “I’ve been an avid golfer for fifteen years,” Jonas said. The game offers him a chance to escape the chaos of his daily life and, as he put it, provides a “humbling and satisfying adventure.”
Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Off Femme Fatale Fall in Thigh-High Boots
On Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski jumpstarted a new trend that we’re calling femme fatale fall. The author-actor stepped out on the autumnal New York City streets wearing a sultry all-black look composed of a turtleneck and a belted itty-bitty mini skirt, as well as a pair of thigh-high Khaite leather boots with a high heel that could function as a weapon. (Move over, Kill Bill!) To further drive home the vixen aesthetic, Ratajkowski opted for a bold red lip.
Behind the Look: The Queer History Behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Signature Tank Top
Tank tops are having a moment. “I just always thought that a guy in a tank top is hot,” shares Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In the midst of fashion month and just a few days after his spring 2023 collection showed at Paris Fashion Week, de Saint Sernin shared the story of how his signature crystal logo tank became an It-boy closet staple.
