Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
The Sandbox [SAND] investors must watch out for these ‘LAND’mines in Q4
A new Messari report found that The Sandbox [SAND] was at the receiving end of some disinterest from the market. The general decline in interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenized blockchain gaming in Q3 culminated in a series of declines for the blockchain. According to NFTGo, The Sandbox is...
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos [ATOM] forms a range; here’s why the bulls eye the $17.5-target
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Momentum back in favor of the bulls after last week’s rally. Cosmos [ATOM] had a bullish outlook on the charts on the higher timeframes once more. The key...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: What history tells us about assessing bottom formation
Following a prolonged period of extremely low volatility that caused the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], to trade in a tight range since early September, its price rallied above the $20,000 level during last week’s trading session. The king coin traded as high as $20,961, and doubts about whether the bottom had been reached re-emerged.
ambcrypto.com
Where can Chiliz [CHZ] investors look to take profit on the charts
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chiliz has already tested the bearish OB at $0.24 and pulled back. Consolidation or breakout, a trader needs to be prepared for either scenario. Chiliz [CHZ] saw a...
ambcrypto.com
How Polkadot [DOT] investors can look to buy a dip here
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bearish order block heightened the likelihood of a pullback. Polkadot [DOT] has seen a strong recovery from the $5.8 zone over the past week. Technical indicators revealed a good...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: These updates may help ETH investors navigate this week’s uncertainty
Ethereum[ETH] kicked off this week with a slowdown of the bullish momentum that it delivered last week. Investors are now leaning towards the side of caution especially as the market enters another uncertainty period. The upcoming FOMC meeting might have a lot to do with the current outcome. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
ambcrypto.com
LINK’s long-term bullish alliance speaks volumes but what about short-term plans
Chainlink [LINK] revealed its latest adoption update that the chain managed to achieve more than 15 integrations with top blockchains in the last seven days. This update could strengthen LINK’s long-term bullish outlook, but is it enough to help secure the recent short-term gains?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for...
ambcrypto.com
Are Bitcoin bulls headed north of $25,000 or will BTC sustain the current range
Bitcoin [BTC] just concluded a very exciting week observed in a while now. This was because the cryptocurrency’s downside in October continued to build on the bearish performance since mid-August. As A result, the recent rally relieved the tension in the market downturn, hence excitement during last week’s rally.
ambcrypto.com
BTC investors and whales witness a change of heart and plans — Decoding ‘why’
Bitcoin [BTC] futures traders changed their “mode of operation” since the coin exited the $19,000 region on 25 October. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, open interest in the derivatives market had always followed the same trend as the price movement. This was the case for the two months...
ambcrypto.com
The Sandbox: What should investors expect after SAND’s latest stunt in the market
As the crypto market shook off its week-long rally, the Sandbox [SAND] defied the trend as it surged 14.14%, hitting its thirty-day high. The metaverse token had followed the market sentiment earlier, registering greens for most of the recently-ended week. However, the latest 24-hour rally was way better than whatever...
ambcrypto.com
Could Bitcoin’s security be at risk as a result of this update? Decoding details
Bitcoin [BTC] managed to surpass the $19,000 level towards the end of October. The king coin was constrained to this level for the longest time and made several attempts to move past it. Both holders and watchers rejoiced because they believed that this time, the end of the long-term resistance may signal the beginning of a new rise.
ambcrypto.com
Reasons BNB’s behind-the-curtain plot foreshadows its ongoing developments
BNB chain’s native cryptocurrency BNB stood at the #4 rank in terms of market cap according to CoinMarketCap. Additionally, the chain also posted a new development stating its growth in terms of unique addresses. ___________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB Chain [BNB] for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Things...
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto’s Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer’s trust. Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin miner Argo fails to raise $27M in funding
London-based Bitcoin mining group Argo Blockchain’s plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has failed to take place. The London Stock Exchange today published a press release notifying that Argo no longer believes that this subscription would be consummated under the previously announced terms. On 7 October,...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing XRP’s flow after CTO furthers claims of outperforming BTC, ETH
In response to an allegation that Ripple [XRP] had underperformed, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) claimed it was untrue. David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, who also doubles as its Ripple Ledger (XRPL) lead, said that XRP’s performance surpassed that of Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] in 2022. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s...
ambcrypto.com
FAMEEX hiring global agent with highest reward to attract crypto enthusiasts
The startup cryptocurrency exchange FAMEEX has released a further upgrade to the Global Agent Program for crypto and financial influencers. This upgrade makes the Global Agent Program one of the most lucrative crypto exchange affiliate programs in the industry. Through the FAMEEX Global Agent Program, members can earn up to...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Out of sight, out of mine could be the BTC miner motto for Q4 because…
Over the last few months, many miners have faced massive challenges to keep up profits and continue to mine Bitcoin [BTC]. With the growing hashrate and soaring energy prices, miners continue to face one difficulty after another. And one such miner happens to be Core Scientific. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
ambcrypto.com
Is SHIB following DOGE’s footsteps? This latest data may compel traders to think…
Dogecoin [DOGE], for obvious reasons, has been the talk town, for quite sometime over the past week. However, Shiba Inu [SHIB], could be considered as overlooked as compared to DOGE. This was despite the growth in SHIB’s prices and its growth on the social front as well. Usually when Dogecoin...
ambcrypto.com
As DOGE skyrockets 140% in a week, investors can watch out for these levels
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Elon Musk could have had a huge influence on Dogecoin once more. $0.134 could be of interest to the bulls in the coming days. Dogecoin [DOGE] registered gains of...
Comments / 0