NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
Nio Sinks Following Hang Seng Index Tumble: Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nio (NIO) slipped lower yet again on Friday as the tumultuous week for Chinese ADR stocks mercifully came to an end. Shares of NIO fell by a further 2.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.69. All three major averages soared into the weekend as strong earnings results from Apple (AAPL) lifted the broader markets. After a brutal week for big tech stocks, Apple offered investors some hope as the stock surged by more than 7.5% despite weaker-than-expected iPhone 14 sales figures. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaqsurged higher by 2.9% during the session.
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.16% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.229% up from its 52-week low and 6.493% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Rumble Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose by a staggering 33.77% in 21 sessions from $9.17 at 2022-10-18, to $12.27 at 14:26 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend. About...
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.15% up from its 52-week low and 0.925% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Burlington Stores Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 28.86% in 21 sessions from $110.92 at 2022-10-14, to $142.93 at 15:10 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.24% to $14,760.65, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
Platinum Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 6.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 31 October, Platinum (PL) is $934.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 11059, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425641151.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
VerifyMe Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 10.07% to $1.16 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.05, 75.47% below its 52-week high of $4.28. About VerifyMe. VerifyMe, Inc., a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with...
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 7.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 31 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $115,258.84. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.24% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,866.80. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. In recent years, the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN Index (ASX...
