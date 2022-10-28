ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Corn Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.5% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Corn (ZC) is $697.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 46766, 59.85% below its average volume of 116500.45. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.16% for the last session’s close. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.82. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.16% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.75 and 2.79% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.59.
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.13% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,305.05. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 602676713, 82.21% below its average volume of 3387899086.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
TEXAS STATE
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news

SmileDirectClub Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 6.64% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.72, 87.58% under its 52-week high of $5.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.62% to $0.72. NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45,...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

EUR/GBP Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 18.41% to $3.73 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news

Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Las Vegas Sands Corp Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Las Vegas Sands Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.81% up. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s last close was $38.01, 21.26% under its 52-week high of $48.27. The last session, NYSE ended with Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)...
via.news

Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy