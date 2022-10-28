Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Corn Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.5% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Corn (ZC) is $697.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 46766, 59.85% below its average volume of 116500.45. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.16% for the last session’s close. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.82. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.16% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.75 and 2.79% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.59.
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.13% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,305.05. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 602676713, 82.21% below its average volume of 3387899086.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 6.64% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.72, 87.58% under its 52-week high of $5.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.62% to $0.72. NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45,...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
via.news
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
via.news
Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
EUR/GBP Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 18.41% to $3.73 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Las Vegas Sands Corp Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Las Vegas Sands Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.81% up. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s last close was $38.01, 21.26% under its 52-week high of $48.27. The last session, NYSE ended with Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)...
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Aware, Inc. Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aware, Inc.‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. Aware, Inc.’s last close was $1.62, 58.99% under its 52-week high of $3.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aware, Inc. (AWRE) dropping 12.9% to $1.62. NASDAQ jumped...
Comments / 0