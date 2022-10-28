Read full article on original website
Rumble Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose by a staggering 33.77% in 21 sessions from $9.17 at 2022-10-18, to $12.27 at 14:26 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend. About...
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Zai Lab Stock Was Up By 12.79% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab rising 12.79% to $25.13 on Tuesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Zai Lab’s...
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 10.21% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 10.21% to $0.42 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 1.03% to $10,988.15. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.77% under its 52-week high of $5.49. About Aspen Group. Aspen Group, Inc., a technology-based education company, offers online...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
VerifyMe Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose 9.52% to $1.15 at 13:52 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.97% to $10,995.17, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Canopy Growth Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 18.41% to $3.73 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Canopy Growth’s...
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
Momo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.74% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo jumping 10.74% to $5.20 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Momo’s last close was $4.70,...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 32% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 32.1% in 21 sessions from $6.51 at 2022-10-04, to $8.60 at 14:31 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
Weibo Stock Was Up By 9.98% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Weibo (WB) jumping 9.98% to $12.45 on Tuesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.89% to $10,890.85. Weibo’s last close was $11.32, 77.04% under its 52-week high of $49.30. About Weibo. Through its subsidiaries, Weibo Corporation operates as a social platform that allows...
Nikola Stock 17.19% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola (NKLA) rising 17.19% to $3.75 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15. Nikola’s last close was $3.20, 79.43% under its 52-week high of $15.56. About Nikola. Nikola Corporation is a technology integrator and innovator that develops energy and...
Burlington Stores Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 28.86% in 21 sessions from $110.92 at 2022-10-14, to $142.93 at 15:10 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.24% to $14,760.65, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Aware, Inc. Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aware, Inc.‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. Aware, Inc.’s last close was $1.62, 58.99% under its 52-week high of $3.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aware, Inc. (AWRE) dropping 12.9% to $1.62. NASDAQ jumped...
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Globalstar Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Globalstar‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% up. The last session, NYSE ended with Globalstar (GSAT) rising 5.18% to $2.03. NYSE rose 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around positive trend trading session.
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,756.62. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.78% down from its 52-week high.
Facebook Stock Slides By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) dropped by a staggering 31.02% in 21 sessions from $135.68 at 2022-09-30, to $93.59 at 16:11 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.11% to $10,979.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Facebook’s last close...
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, U.S. Gold Corp Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.73, 67.93% below its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) falling 6.52% to...
