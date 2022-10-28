Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.73% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $955.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15984, 99.99% below its average volume of 13219092940.29. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Rumble Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose by a staggering 33.77% in 21 sessions from $9.17 at 2022-10-18, to $12.27 at 14:26 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend. About...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.15% up from its 52-week low and 0.925% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 19% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 19.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:00 EST on Monday, 31 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,827.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1667, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327086.12. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,866.80. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. In recent years, the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN Index (ASX...
via.news
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 7.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 31 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $115,258.84. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.24% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.995% up from its 52-week low and 6.701% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
CBOE Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.16% for the last session’s close. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.82. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.16% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.75 and 2.79% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.59.
via.news
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
via.news
Burlington Stores Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 28.86% in 21 sessions from $110.92 at 2022-10-14, to $142.93 at 15:10 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.24% to $14,760.65, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Lumber Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:04 EST on Monday, 31 October, Lumber (LBS) is $455.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23500261.67. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 18.41% to $3.73 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
Comments / 0