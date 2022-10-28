Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 6.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 31 October, Platinum (PL) is $934.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 11059, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425641151.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/GBP Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
Corn Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.5% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Corn (ZC) is $697.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 46766, 59.85% below its average volume of 116500.45. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 32% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 32.1% in 21 sessions from $6.51 at 2022-10-04, to $8.60 at 14:31 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.21% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 10.21% to $13.39 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85. According to the stochastic oscillator, a useful indicator of overbought and oversold conditions,. Rumble’s stock is considered to be oversold (<=20). More news about Rumble (RUM).
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
