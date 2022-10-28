ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Platinum Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 6.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 31 October, Platinum (PL) is $934.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 11059, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425641151.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/GBP Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Corn Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.5% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Corn (ZC) is $697.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 46766, 59.85% below its average volume of 116500.45. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news

Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.21% Jump On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 10.21% to $13.39 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85. According to the stochastic oscillator, a useful indicator of overbought and oversold conditions,. Rumble’s stock is considered to be oversold (<=20). More news about Rumble (RUM).
via.news

ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy