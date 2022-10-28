Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,868.59. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 392878480, 82.66% below its average volume of 2265977800.5. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.67% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,818.74. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.52% up from its 52-week low and 42.44% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.868% up from its 52-week low and 4.026% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.751% up from its 52-week low and 6.917% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
via.news
Platinum Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 6.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 31 October, Platinum (PL) is $934.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 11059, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425641151.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Globalstar Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Globalstar‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% up. The last session, NYSE ended with Globalstar (GSAT) rising 5.18% to $2.03. NYSE rose 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around positive trend trading session.
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell by a staggering 15.48% in 5 sessions from $85.7 to $72.43 at 20:36 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.33% to $14,747.03, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Edwards Lifesciences’s...
via.news
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, U.S. Gold Corp Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.73, 67.93% below its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) falling 6.52% to...
via.news
Carnival Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Carnival‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. Carnival’s last close was $9.06, 64.18% below its 52-week high of $25.29. The last session, NYSE ended with Carnival (CCL) rising 1.34% to $9.06. NYSE fell 0.33% to $14,747.03,...
via.news
Lumber Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:04 EST on Monday, 31 October, Lumber (LBS) is $455.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23500261.67. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Momo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.74% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo jumping 10.74% to $5.20 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Momo’s last close was $4.70,...
via.news
Zai Lab Stock Was Up By 12.79% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab rising 12.79% to $25.13 on Tuesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Zai Lab’s...
Comments / 0