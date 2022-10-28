ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Shania Twain Announces Massive 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September. The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album,...
The Boot

George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023

George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
TEXAS STATE
The Boot

George Strait Adds Second Nashville Stadium Show

George Strait will play Nashville on back-to-back nights next summer. The country icon has just added a second show at Nissan Stadium, making the mini-tour a seven-show event in 2023. Citing overwhelming demand, Strait announced the new show for July 28, one night before the previously schedule Nashville show with...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Billy Strings Plots Winter 2023 Arena Tour

Multi-talented musician Billy Strings has just announced a streak of headlining arena shows set to begin this February. The Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off the trek with three consecutive nights at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., beginning Feb. 16. The month-long tour includes three appearances in Nashville, including two nights at Bridgestone Arena before a more intimate performance across the street at the historic Ryman Auditorium. He'll also stop in Charlottesville, Va., Atlanta and Charleston before wrapping up with three dates in Cincinnati, Ohio.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Boot

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Takeoff of rap group Migos shot dead at Houston party

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential, Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley early on Tuesday. Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was found dead at the scene at about 2:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), police said. Two other victims, a man and woman both in their 20s, were wounded by gunfire but expected to survive.
HOUSTON, TX
The Boot

Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

The Boot

