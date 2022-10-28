Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Announces Massive 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour
Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September. The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album,...
George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023
George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
George Strait Adds Second Nashville Stadium Show
George Strait will play Nashville on back-to-back nights next summer. The country icon has just added a second show at Nissan Stadium, making the mini-tour a seven-show event in 2023. Citing overwhelming demand, Strait announced the new show for July 28, one night before the previously schedule Nashville show with...
Joshua Hedley Heads to the Studio for ‘River in the Rain’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE]
Joshua Hedley closes out his recently released album Neon Blue with a cover of Roger Miller's "River in the Rain" that does great justice to the original — and now he's released a music video to go along with it. Exclusively premiering at The Boot today, the intimate video...
Billy Strings Plots Winter 2023 Arena Tour
Multi-talented musician Billy Strings has just announced a streak of headlining arena shows set to begin this February. The Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off the trek with three consecutive nights at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., beginning Feb. 16. The month-long tour includes three appearances in Nashville, including two nights at Bridgestone Arena before a more intimate performance across the street at the historic Ryman Auditorium. He'll also stop in Charlottesville, Va., Atlanta and Charleston before wrapping up with three dates in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Country to Country Festival Announces 2023 Headliners for 10th Anniversary
C2C: Country to Country music festival is gearing up for its 10th anniversary celebration with the announcement of next year's headliners. Thomas Rhett, Lady A and Zac Brown Band will highlight a series of concerts across the pond for three days of country music. C2C will take place in three...
Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Takeoff of rap group Migos shot dead at Houston party
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential, Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley early on Tuesday. Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was found dead at the scene at about 2:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), police said. Two other victims, a man and woman both in their 20s, were wounded by gunfire but expected to survive.
Zac Brown Band Cancel Show in Canada After Crew Members Detained at Border
Zac Brown Band canceled a concert performance that was scheduled for Vancouver on Friday night (Oct. 21) after some members of the group's entourage were denied entry into the country at the border. The genre-bending country and rock group was slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday evening, but...
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due to Tritt’s Knee Injury
Travis Tritt is clearing his November tour calendar, including the remaining dates he was scheduled to play with Chris Janson for their co-headlining Can't Miss Tour. Tritt announced the news on his social media, explaining that he's taking time off to recover from an injury that's been bothering him for a while.
Remembering Patrick Haggerty, the Queer Country Pioneer Who Changed the Genre Forever
In 1959, a small boy sang on the stage at his middle school in rural Dry Creek, Washington, belting out a song for his school talent show. He saw his dad in his audience and tried to avoid him on the way out. As Patrick Haggerty explained to StoryCorps, he...
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
