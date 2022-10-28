ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Emma Crawford coffin races: 5 things to know, including parking details

By STEPHANIE EARLS stephanie.earls@gazette.com
 4 days ago
The Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Manitou Springs.

The parade starts at noon, an after-party and awards ceremony is 2-5 p.m. in Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave. The festival is in its 28th year after a pandemic pause in 2020 and adjusted scope last year.

Here are five more details for those of you planning to attend.

Getting there: Shuttle service to Manitou Springs runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday from the DMV structure at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road.

Parking: Reserved parking is available at 202 Manitou Avenue and 339 Manitou Avenue for $20. Free parking will be available at 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd. and the DMV Parking Structure.

Road closures: From 9 a.m.-noon, Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout. All side streets in the affected area will close one block before they intersect with Manitou Avenue. From noon-4:15 p.m., Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout. Eastbound traffic allowed beginning at Pawnee Avenue; eastbound access will be available on Pawnee, Deer Path Avenue and South Path.

History: The late-October event was inspired by a story about a local woman who died in 1891, at age 26, and was laid to rest atop Red Mountain south of Manitou. Construction of a funicular railroad forced her later reburial in rocky soil on the mountain’s west face. Over time, erosion destabilized the ground and exposed her casket, which slid down into the canyon below. Two boys discovered her remains in 1929.

Music, too: The Manitou tradition not only draws thousands, but extends to other themed events that keep the spirits hopping when the after-party and awards ceremony, with refreshments and live music by local band Family Elephant, wraps at 5 p.m. “Anyone who brings their bike and locks it up in Memorial Park will get a free drink token they can use at Buffalo Lodge,” which is hosting an after-after-party with a deejay and karaoke, said Jenna Gallas, special events coordinator at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Colorado State
