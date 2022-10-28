Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
NXT Live Results From Winter Haven, FL (10/29/22)
NXT held a live event on October 29 from the National Guard Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Josh Briggs wins. – Axiom def. Javier Bernal. – Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile def. Lash...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seven of its show on October 29. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the event below. – WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal: The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) def....
bodyslam.net
Prestige Roseland 4 Results (10/30/22)
Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 4 – Wake The Dead event on October 30 from Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic...
bodyslam.net
IPW Grave Danger 3 Results (10/29/22)
Independence Pro Wrestling held its Grave Danger 3 event on October 29 from Vander Mill Cider in Grand Rapids, MI. You can read the full results below. – IPW Michiana Championship: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha. – The Dark Gentleman def. Keith Creme. – Davison Sarai def. Blair Onyx. –...
bodyslam.net
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
bodyslam.net
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling presented its Fresh Blood event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event streamed live on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Acey Romero (c) def. Brad Hollister. Big Beef def....
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31/22)
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins. Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus. Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora. Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue.
bodyslam.net
House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29/22)
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 29. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Ari Daivari def. Kevin Knight. – Alex Zayne...
bodyslam.net
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
bodyslam.net
Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)
Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Believes That The Current WWE Tag Title Design Is A Step Backwards
Matt Hardy is not a fan of the current WWE Tag Team Championship design. The current designs of the WWE tag team championships have been around since the most recent WWE brand split with the same design with different colored straps. During the recent Q&A podcast on The Extreme Life...
bodyslam.net
Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargill And More Set For Halloween Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation
Danhausen and more will feature on tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW have announced the lineup for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargil and more are set for the show. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Dante Martin vs. Brandon Cutler. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....
bodyslam.net
Watch: Dastardly Rhea Ripley Unties Fans Shoelace At WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley is as dastardly as they come. A video of Rhea Ripley from a Sunday Night’s Stunner live event recently surfaced. Ripley is seen in the video putting her hands inside barricades to untie a fan’s shoelace. She did it while selling on the outside, and then The Nightmare casually rolled back as if nothing happened.
bodyslam.net
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
