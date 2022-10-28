ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Eelink Introduces the Smartest In-Transit Real Time Monitoring Device

With a myriad of features from location tracking to end-to-end security, Eelink’s GPT29 is the smartest monitoring device preferred by supply chain experts. Shenzhen, Guangdong – Businesses involved in the supply chain industry are constantly on the lookout for the best cargo monitoring solutions that improve efficiencies and minimize costs. Eelink offers GPT29 – the best application of GPS in transportation system. The advanced tracking device uses a combination of sensors including GPS, WiFi, BLE, and more to transmit the most accurate data necessary.
Aviation International News

Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future

The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
TechCrunch

Topline Pro grabs $5M to help home service businesses scale online

New York-based Topline Pro, formerly ProPhone, does this by leveraging generative artificial intelligence to provide a way for these businesses to get discovered, build trust among customers and generate repeat customers. The interface creates a custom website with search-engine optimization that can go live the same day. It showcases the...
HackerNoon

Software Architecture Basics: From Developer to Software Architect

In Part 1 - Software Architecture Basics: What, How & Why, we discussed what is Software Architecture and the process of Architecting. Here, we will discuss the journey from a Developer to an Architect Role. As a Developer grows in experience and moves into an Architect role, there are mainly...
campussafetymagazine.com

How to Secure Multisite Campuses

It’s not unusual for larger organizations to operate multiple campuses — ranging from a headquarters facility to satellite locations and even highly remote substations. Employees, students, faculty, administrators, clinicians, and patients at each site deserve the same consistent level of security across the organization’s footprint. Providing that...
salestechstar.com

Freshworks Turns Freshservice Demand into a New Product Opportunity with Multi-Department Service Desk

Freshworks extends its service management platform to serve non-IT departments with “Freshservice for Business Teams” as part of the company’s Fall ‘22 Launch. Freshworks Inc., a software company empowering the people who power business, announced Freshservice™ for Business Teams, which enables departments outside of the IT function like HR, facilities, legal and finance to securely provide uninterrupted service delivery within each department. Freshworks will host a virtual event on November 9, to demo a variety of new product innovations from its Fall ‘22 Launch.
salestechstar.com

Sunbit Technology Powers Consumer Financing Across Complex Automotive Ecosystem, Driving Nearly $1B in Car Services

Customer-centric automotive businesses adopt market-leading Sunbit to drive customer satisfaction and sales amid digital transformation push, making Sunbit’s footprint the largest in the industry. Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, announced today that it has further expanded its automotive footprint, continuing to lead the entire post-sale...
ceoworld.biz

Can employee-share schemes secure your team for the long haul?

A recent PwC study suggested that 1 in 5 employees are still considering leaving their employer (in the near term – within 12 months). It also found that 35% of employees plan to ask for a raise in the next year. That’s an enormous cost about to hit (or...
Jessica Robinson

How IoT can help startups rocket their journey to the next level

This is 2022 and almost everything in the world today is driven by the internet. In fact, the world has advanced from the basic nuances of the internet and the focus is now changing to the Internet of Things. We all know and would agree that the IoT is among the most spectacular and fascinating fundamentals of the ongoing digital revolution. We are dwelling in times where cars are now internet enabled. Needless to say, we will get to see some massive transformations riding on IoT in the coming years. The future indeed belongs to IoT and the world must embrace the transition before it is too late.
moderncampground.com

Rollick Announces Partnership with Zero Motorcycles

Rollick, the leading relationship technology platform for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced that the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, Zero Motorcycles, has rolled out Aimbase, Rollick’s industry-centric lead management platform. According to a release, the company will soon include RollickDR, the digital retailing solution. The...
Luke Fitzpatrick

The Transition To Hybrid Workplaces

The first few years of the pandemic highlighted the efficiency and benefits of a hybrid work setup. What was once a special arrangement is becoming the norm, especially how the hybrid work setup has been proven sustainable for employees and management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy