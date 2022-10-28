Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
golfmagic.com
Everyone is saying the same thing after watching latest Tiger Woods clip
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course as part of TaylorMade's 'Masked Swinger' Halloween video on Monday afternoon, but golf fans were all left wondering the same thing after viewing the clip. TaylorMade got five of its biggest PGA Tour athletes - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler...
Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson Denied Earnings from a 2021 PGA Tour Bonus Pool
The Player Impact Program awarded cash to the Tour's most popular players via a formula, and the two LIV players are missing half their payouts.
Dustin Johnson not satisfied with banking $35.6 million and sweeping LIV Golf's triple crown
Dustin Johnson topped the money leaders list, won the individual championship and captained 4 Aces to the team title in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s broadcast appearance offered window into alternate reality
There was plenty to learn from Phil Mickelson’s appearance as a guest commentator for LIV Golf on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson showed off his broadcasting chops; he broke down swings, cracked jokes and told stories. But no lesson was more interesting than our glimpse of golf’s alternate reality — the one in which Mickelson’s future takes place in the booth rather than on the Hy Flyers.
Nonbinary Rowan Ward Advances to Jeopardy! Second Chance Finals
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts: 4 Aces Share $16 million
The most dominant team during the LIV Golf regular season won the Team Championship, as Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed earned $4 million each.
Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, defending champ Viktor Hovland headline strong field at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour will visit its fourth country this season when it hosts the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday. It’s a strong field getting ready to tee it up at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. For those of us who are...
Golf Digest
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul joins Tiger Woods and Lydia Ko as youngest World No. 1s
Last year the World No. 1 ranking was traded back and forth between Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko so often, it would’ve been hard to predict that there’d be a new No. 1 a year later who wasn't either one of them. But with less than a month left in the 2022 season, neither Ko nor Korda are in the top spot, and the new World No. 1 wasn’t even playing on the LPGA in 2021.
Golf.com
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show
LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour...
Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson racked up $35 million in winnings in one season with LIV Golf. The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Historic Chicago Golf Club named host of 2033 U.S. Women's Open
Chicago Golf Club has hosted USGA championships across three centuries, but never a U.S. Women’s Open. That will change in 2033, the USGA has announced, when the biggest championship in women’s golf heads to the historic club. The Charles Blair Macdonald club will also host the 2036 Walker Cup Match.
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
thegolfnewsnet.com
European Tour records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores
With his remarkable final round at the 2022 Portugal Masters, Jordan Smith reset the European Tour 72-hole scoring record, also setting the all-time European Tour mark against par, with his 30-under-par 72-hole total. The European Tour's 72-hole scoring record is now 254 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura,...
Golf.com
After playing way into contention, DP World Tour pro emotionally announces retirement
DP World Tour pro Sebastian Heisele seems content to call it a career, even amid one of his best performances. After firing a third-round 65 on Saturday at the Portugal Masters, Heisele made a surprising announcement during his post-round interview: Sunday will be his final competitive round. The timing of...
Golf Digest
Ping's John A. Solheim to receive PGA of America's Distinguished Service Award
When you are bestowed an award previously given to three U.S. Presidents, along with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, you’re in select company. That’s the elite group John A. Solheim, executive chairman of Ping, will join on Nov. 2 when he receives the PGA of America’s Distinguished Service Award. The honor celebrates those “who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.”
