UH women’s basketball primed for another special season
The UH women's basketball team has an exhibition game on Tuesday against HPU before heading to Oregon.
Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander earn Big West weekly awards
Two Hawaii women's volleyball standouts earned Big West Conference honors on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball survives UC Davis in five sets, Coach Ah Mow gets 100th win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team clawed their way back to beat UC Davis in five sets Saturday night in California. The Wahine downed the Aggies 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9 to improve to 14-6 overall on the season, maintaining their first place spot in the Big West Conference.
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Jocelyn Alo up for prestigious award
Voting for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award runs through Nov. 9.
scoringlive.com
Punahou topples Saint Louis to claim first ILH championship since 2014
KALIHI — With Election Day on the horizon, Punahou completed a long-awaited transition of power in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu Saturday night. John-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns to help the Buffanblu claim their first ILH title since 2014 with their 24-8 win over reigning seven-time champ Saint Louis before a crowd of about 1,500 fans at Farrington's Edward ‘Skippa' Diaz Stadium.
Mililani High School to host HHSAA football championships
John Kauinana Stadium will be the site of Hawaii's football state championships in 2022.
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
scoringlive.com
Waipahu rallies to knock off Aiea for OIA D1 title
MILILANI — Freshman quarterback Elijah Mendoza threw four touchdowns and the defense forced critical turnovers in the second half to lift No. 10 Waipahu over No. 11 Aiea, 38-30 at Mililani's John Kauinana Stadium Saturday. The Marauders improved to 9-1 overall and finished the OIA season with an 8-0...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Kona (Hawaii)
Kona is a district and town situated south of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay that takes up the west of the state. It is an impressive expanse that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. There’s plenty of stuff to do, with historic and cultural landmarks to explore and several natural waterways and beaches to relax in and romp through.
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A unique piece of Hawaiian history is featured on this year’s Iolani Palace holiday ornament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has revealed this year’s holiday ornament. It’s based on the flag designed by Isobel Strong that was flown on the Hawaiian Royal Navy ship HHMS Kaimiloa in the late 1800s, with a Hawaiian crown on a yellow shield. The ornament...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
