For the first time ever, Vancouver is able to say that it has Michelin-starred restaurants. The Canadian city was awarded its inaugural stars last week, with just eight restaurants making the cut. Those restaurants were all given one star, meaning Vancouver has no dining establishments that would compete with the very best in the world. The Michelin one-star spots in Vancouver span four different types of cuisine: contemporary, Japanese, French and Chinese—many of the usual suspects Michelin inspectors seem to favor no matter the city. On the contemporary side, AnnaLena, Barbara, Burdock & Co and Published on Main made the cut....

